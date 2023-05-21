This Double Delta Wing Fighter Accidently Broke The Sound Barrier

Take one look at the Saab J35 "Draken" and you'll notice that it looks almost nothing like any other fighter jet. It's appearance is more like an experimental jet or a failed science fiction spacecraft than a serious fighter jet. The Draken's seemingly wacky design classifies it as a Double Delta Wing. Its tail is anything but conventional, and the jet looks like a very fast triangle.

But despite the somewhat bizarre appearance, the J35 was a formidable performer in the skies when it was first entered service with the Swedish Air Force (Flygvapnet) in 1960. According to Saab, the Draken was originally designed to be an interceptor plane, ready to catch long range Soviet bomber planes or other airborne threats. As such, it was the first Swedish plane to break Mach 2. In fact, the plane was so maneuverable and quick to get into the fight, that one Draken reportedly accidentally travelled faster than the speed of sound while climbing.

Over the course of the Cold War, the Draken served in variety of roles apart from its original high-altitude configuration. It was an air-to-air fighter jet and also a photoreconnaissance plane during its service life.