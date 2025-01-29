Why The Russian SU-35 Fighter Jet Is Such A Big Deal For Iran's Military
According to a report by Reuters, Iranian officials have bought an unknown number of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to bolster the air power of the country. Yhe Su-35 would be a significant upgrade to Iran's air power, which, until this acquisition, was rapidly aging and outdated.
The Sukhoi Su-35, known as the "Flanker-M," is a Russian-produced fourth-generation air superiority fighter. First entering production in 2014, the Su-35 is an upgraded version of the Sukhoi Su-27 "Flanker," which has been around since 1985. Prior to Iran's order, Russia and China were the only countries to fly the Su-35.
As far as specifications go, the Su-35 isn't necessarily something to scoff at in a vacuum, as it has a top speed of 1,485 miles per hour and a ceiling of 59,060 feet. Weapons-wise, the Sukhoi is capable of acting mostly as a traditional fighter, given its 30-millimeter gun and ability to carry air-to-air missiles. Additionally, its 12 hard points can carry guided bombs, giving it the additional role of a precision bomber. All told, the Flanker-M can carry 17,630 pounds of ordnance.
Iran's New Air Power
The Iran Air Force isn't exactly state of the art and hosts a small number of oddball planes from primarily the Vietnam War and Cold War Eras, including the American-made F-4 Phantom and F-14 Tomcat of "Top Gun" fame. Russian MiGs and other Sukhois also join the roster. A relatively modern fighter like the Sukhoi Su-35 is certainly a step towards modernization and shouldn't be ignored. However, a small number of additional jets to an air corps that consists of museum pieces doesn't put Iran on par with forces like the United States, the European Union, or Israel. Furthermore, Iran's use of drone warfare (as opposed to traditional air-to-air combat) is a much greater current threat, especially in the Middle East and Ukraine.
It's worth noting that one of the main enemies in the theater, Israel, flies both the hyper-modern fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet and the fourth-gen F-15 Eagle, which has been proven in battle. Plus, another enemy of Iran, the United States, flies not only the F-35 and F-15 but also the F-22 Raptor, an aircraft that, according to the United States Air Force, "cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft." Still, NATO and allied air forces like Israel's should remain on alert for new enemy technology patrolling the skies.