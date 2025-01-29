Why The Russian SU-35 Fighter Jet Is Such A Big Deal For Iran's Military

According to a report by Reuters, Iranian officials have bought an unknown number of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to bolster the air power of the country. Yhe Su-35 would be a significant upgrade to Iran's air power, which, until this acquisition, was rapidly aging and outdated.

The Sukhoi Su-35, known as the "Flanker-M," is a Russian-produced fourth-generation air superiority fighter. First entering production in 2014, the Su-35 is an upgraded version of the Sukhoi Su-27 "Flanker," which has been around since 1985. Prior to Iran's order, Russia and China were the only countries to fly the Su-35.

As far as specifications go, the Su-35 isn't necessarily something to scoff at in a vacuum, as it has a top speed of 1,485 miles per hour and a ceiling of 59,060 feet. Weapons-wise, the Sukhoi is capable of acting mostly as a traditional fighter, given its 30-millimeter gun and ability to carry air-to-air missiles. Additionally, its 12 hard points can carry guided bombs, giving it the additional role of a precision bomber. All told, the Flanker-M can carry 17,630 pounds of ordnance.

