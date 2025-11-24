5 Free Apps You Should Install ASAP On A New MacBook

We've discussed at length whether gaming on a MacBook is a thing. Spoiler alert: It isn't. Not unless you use some sort of translation layer, that is. Apps like Crossover facilitate this process, but they're paid, and free alternatives like Whisky are no longer maintained. One app is working hard to be the last option you need: Mythic. Mythic uses the GPTK toolkit that Apple introduced at its WWDC conference a couple of years ago, which allows Windows games to be run on macOS similar to how the Steam Deck OLED translates Windows games to Linux. Mythic consolidates multiple PC gaming stores into one convenient, beautiful place, although it currently only supports Epic; Steam works, but automatic implementation is still under development.

For those who don't want to tinker to get games working, Mythic is the ticket. It does what it does well, and looks great while doing it. Games download on their own with minimal troubleshooting, and launch as if they were native macOS titles. Having used Crossover a lot myself, Mythic does seem to automate things a lot more. It's easily the most hands-off approach I've seen so far.

It bears repeating that Mythic (and macOS game translation as a whole) is in active development — and Mythic in particular is in its alpha stage. Don't download Mythic with the expectation that you'll be able to play your full game library without any hassle. Based on my personal experience, every game will be either a hit or a miss, and sometimes not even a full day of troubleshooting can get that one non-functional game to work. However, what Mythic has achieved so far is nothing short of incredible, and once it supports Steam game management out of the box, it's going to be unstoppable — and still free.