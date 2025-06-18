Why You Should Avoid Scanning An Unknown QR Code

QR (Quick Response) codes are everywhere these days. You'll spot them on restaurant menus, business cards, product packages, and even concert tickets. A big reason they've caught on is convenience. With just a quick scan, you can jump to a website, connect to Wi-Fi, or save contact details. But while QR codes are undeniably useful, you still have to be cautious. Their popularity has made them a new tool for scammers looking for clever ways to fool people.

It's quite easy for anyone to create a QR code that looks completely legitimate. Scammers can swap out real codes in public places with fake ones, send them through email or text, and even slip them into ads. When you scan one of these, it might take you to a fraudulent website or prompt you to install malicious apps on your phone. Take a scam in San Francisco, for instance, where scammers left fake parking tickets on cars. Each ticket had a QR code that led to a site designed to look exactly like the city's official transit page, tricking people into paying a bogus fine.

Scammers also use QR codes to run cryptocurrency scams. In one case last year, a scammer created a fake YouTube channel and livestreamed a video with a deepfake of Elon Musk. In the video, the fake Musk promised to double any crypto sent to him. Viewers just had to scan the QR code on the screen and transfer their crypto to take part in what was framed as an investment opportunity.