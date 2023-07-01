How To Generate QR Codes Embedded With AI Art

QR codes are ubiquitous and incredibly useful for quickly sharing small amounts of information. Although QR (short for Quick Response) codes were originally invented at a Toyota subsidiary company in the 1990s to replace barcodes in keeping track of automotive parts, they have proven to be handy for numerous use cases, ranging from sharing your Wi-Fi password to promoting your business, making contactless online payments, and more.

The pandemic has further fueled the popularity of QR codes for digital menus in bars and restaurants so people can avoid touching the virus- and bacteria-filled petri dishes that we call physical menus. Per a recent report by QR Tiger, QR code usage more than quadrupled in 2022 over the previous year, with the U.S. leading in the number of scans.

But despite the countless applications — and equally numerous opportunities for easy advertising, QR codes have barely undergone any significant visual evolution and still mainly comprise a grid of squares, circles, and dots. The advent of AI-generated art finally sets up QR codes for a substantial overhaul, and you can now tastefully create QR codes that completely camouflage with the AI artwork.