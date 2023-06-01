Google Wallet Rolls Out Support For Insurance Cards, QR Codes

Google has announced significant upgrades for its Wallet app that'll help banish more physical cards from your actual wallet. It will soon support a broader range of pass types, from gym memberships to transit tickets and parking passes. You can convert almost any physical card with scannable QR codes into a digital one by taking a photo, which is then securely stored in the Wallet.

Google has also partnered with Humana, the health insurance company, to develop a digital version of its health insurance card that users can store in their Google Wallet. Similarly, in the U.K., the Wallet will allow citizens to store their National Insurance Number. Naturally, these card types require additional security measures to protect the sensitive information included on them, so expect a slower rollout for other health services.

Adding to these features, Google Wallet is also digitizing state-issued IDs, beginning with Maryland. The feature is set to expand to Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia in the coming months. You can use them for specific purposes that don't require your physical card, such as at TSA PreCheck lines at select airports. Further planned functionality includes using the digital ID for car bookings and online account verification, which Google expects to launch later this year.