5 Phones With More Battery Life Than The iPhone 17 Pro Max
Battery life is one of the most important features you can find in a phone. Being able to use it at any time is vital for nearly everyone, as an unreliable device could leave you unable to contact people or access information in an emergency. With every iPhone available in 2025, the one with the most battery life appears to be the 17 Pro Max, boasting a whopping 39 hours when all it's doing is playing videos. But there's more to battery life than what was performed in manufacturer-controlled environments, as some testers found the iPhone falling short of that claim by about six to 10 hours.
There's a lot that goes into each phone battery's capabilities. While it might not translate well to real-world testing, measuring your phone's battery in milliampere-hours (mAh) is a good way to determine how much charge it can hold at once. Whether those phones are able to make the most of that measurement is another story, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a maximum of 5,088 mAh. And there are multiple models out there that — by all means — should be able to surpass its life with ease.
Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro (5,800 mAh)
The ROG brand from Asus is mostly known for being targeted toward avid PC gamers, but you can also find its logo on a certain number of phones. The ROG Phone 9 Pro is especially notable thanks to its 5,800 mAh battery, clearing the iPhone 17 Pro Max's capacity by a value of nearly 800. We previously named it as one of the best non-Samsung android phones you can buy, although that ranking wasn't influenced much by its battery. Still, the mAh measurement places it on top of the 17 Pro Max, so surely that means it's better?
Unfortunately, the answer gets a bit complicated from there. Different methods of testing have yielded different results, with some putting the ROG Phone on top and others sharing clear victories for the iPhone. In some cases, the Asus offering wins in certain areas but fails elsewhere, lasting longer while calling people but falling short when gaming, watching videos, or even just browsing. While the specs don't always line up, the fact that these phones can come blow for blow with each other proves that those battery measurements aren't just for show.
Nubia Z80 Ultra (7,200 mAh)
In the hypercompetitive field of smartphones, you might not recognize the Nubia name. This company has only recently made strides in bringing its products across the world, but its Z80 Ultra stands as a strong competitor to what Apple provides. Its battery is rated for 7,200 mAh, putting it far above most other smartphones, not just the 17 Pro Max. Tests have proven its worth quite well, too, with direct comparisons showing the Z80 Ultra lasting anywhere from a few minutes to multiple hours longer than the iPhone.
The previous iteration of this phone, the Nubia Z70 Ultra, was one of the best phones the U.S. was missing out on. The Z80 Ultra isn't quite as restrictive, but it does require a high-powered charger to actually use its battery well. Unless you lug around one of those along with your phone, you'll have to rely on that extra-long life even when you find a place to rest.
OnePlus 15 (7,300 mAh)
Our OnePlus 15 review had plenty of praise to sing for this smartphone. Of course, battery life was one of those praises, with its 7,300 mAh capacity helping it last a full day through heavy use. It's not impossible to see it going eight hours above what the iPhone 17 Pro Max could achieve on average, and some would even say it has the best battery of any smartphone on the market. The OnePlus 15 is simply in a league of its own compared to the rest.
Interestingly, the phone's own claims actually put it under the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While the latter claims it can handle video playback for up to 39 hours, the OnePlus 15's stated estimate only goes as far as 31 hours. This is partially why this article is looking at phones based on their mAh measurements and not their manufacturer-stated capabilities. In cases like these, manufacturers may underestimate what these smartphones are truly capable of.
Oppo Find X9 Pro (7,500 mAh)
Back in mid-2025, we were surprised at how well the Oppo Find X8 Ultra could stand with its 6,100 mAh battery. That would've been enough to let it appear on this list, but the new Find X9 Pro one-ups even that model with a 7,500 mAh capacity. As you might expect, that easily lets it handle whatever the 17 Pro Max might attempt. The Find X9 Pro surpasses Apple's flagship by a multitude of hours when calling, browsing, and watching videos, and it still manages to last noticeably longer than its competitor during intense gaming sessions.
While the massive battery capacity seems like it speaks for itself, things get a bit muddier once you compare it to the OnePlus 15. Although Oppo's newest flagship has a capacity of an extra 200 mAh, testers found it didn't win in every scenario. The OnePlus 15 could handle longer sessions of watching videos and calling friends, even if the Find X9 Pro managed to just barely scrape past it for browsing and gaming. Again, while the actual capacity can help give an idea of a phone's true battery life, it's still up to the phones to make use of it efficiently.
RedMagic 11 Pro (7,500 mAh)
Like Oppo's flagship, RedMagic's 11 Pro smartphone also has a capacity of 7,500 mAh. Considering its status as the world's first liquid-cooled phone, this massive capacity isn't even the highlight of its engineering feats, but it still consistently beats out the 17 Pro Max's battery life. It can handle browsing, video playback, and even gaming for at least three hours longer than the iPhone. It's a remarkably impressive result, at least when comparing those two phones against each other.
Things get even stranger when you look at the RedMagic 11 Pro with the other high-capacity phones on this list. Testers have found it consistently beating the Find X9 Pro, but it also ends up far below the 7,300 mAh OnePlus 15 for browsing. Granted, RedMagic's offering hasn't been tested quite as much, so different techniques could end up with vastly different results. Even so, it's one more example of why you need to be cautious about buying these phones solely for their battery life.
Methodology
This article includes phones based on their battery capacity in mAh. This might not always translate to the actual battery life due to each phone's efficiency and the various methods of testing used to determine how long they last. Those tests are taken from a variety of sources such as PhoneArena, Tom's Guide, and GSMArena. Their different methods of testing could yield different results from what you might experience with these phones in hand.
Also, keep in mind that these are all Android phones. The efficiency of iOS has been consistently better than Android for years due to intense optimization. Even with larger batteries, some of these phones still came pretty close to the iPhone 17 Pro Max's real-world battery life. The Android OS might be getting better about these traits as well, but if Apple ever decided to put a 7,500 mAh battery in its own models, every single device on this list could end up being blown away completely.