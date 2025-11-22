5 Phones With More Battery Life Than The iPhone 17 Pro Max

Battery life is one of the most important features you can find in a phone. Being able to use it at any time is vital for nearly everyone, as an unreliable device could leave you unable to contact people or access information in an emergency. With every iPhone available in 2025, the one with the most battery life appears to be the 17 Pro Max, boasting a whopping 39 hours when all it's doing is playing videos. But there's more to battery life than what was performed in manufacturer-controlled environments, as some testers found the iPhone falling short of that claim by about six to 10 hours.

There's a lot that goes into each phone battery's capabilities. While it might not translate well to real-world testing, measuring your phone's battery in milliampere-hours (mAh) is a good way to determine how much charge it can hold at once. Whether those phones are able to make the most of that measurement is another story, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a maximum of 5,088 mAh. And there are multiple models out there that — by all means — should be able to surpass its life with ease.