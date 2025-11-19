5 More Things You Can Do With Your Old iPad Instead Of Throwing It Away

If you want a tablet, the iPad is probably the best pick. The hardware and battery life are great, and iPadOS 26 has fixed many issues people had for years with the platform. That's for a newer iPad, of course. What about an older one? We previously covered the 15 best uses for old iPads. Fifteen is a lot, and we looked at everything from digital photo frames to second monitors to home security. If it needs a screen, camera, and microphones/speakers, the iPad can probably do it. We're back to retread this same ground again because, believe it or not, the iPad can do even more.

Items on this list will depend heavily on how old your iPad is or which model you have. Although an iPad can last a long time, vintage and obsolete categories stop getting support and may not function for some of our recommended uses. Generally speaking, an iPad has about five to seven years of life, so use that as a very rough measuring stick for what constitutes "old." Regardless, using an iPad for anything useful is better than adding it to Earth's massive pile of e-waste. Here are five more ways you can put that old iPad to good use.