2020 Gift Guide for Nerds who have everything

Despite the unique state of the world here at the tail end of 2020, the holiday gift-giving season still approaches. Despite the global pandemic through which we’re still living, we’ve still got a hankering to buy gifts for friends and family. We might not hand-deliver said gifts this year, but the need to wrap remains! The guide you’re looking at today is made for the nerdy individual in your life – you know the sort.

Take heed: This gift guide does not include smartphones, tablets, vehicles, or really any other sort of product that’ll decimate your wallet with no hope of revival. This is a gift guide for presents you’ll buy for your relatives and friends. There are no smart assistant speakers here!

NOTE: We’ll be adding items to this list over the next couple weeks, too!

3Doodler PRO+

If you’re looking for a gift that’ll keep you or a loved one busy for hours on end, the 3Doodler PRO+ can do it. This is a 3D printing pen, a device that essentially melts a variety of material through its pen tip, allowing the user to create all manner of objects in real time.

Dungeons & Dragons gear

We’re living in strange times, times where imagination and the escape of fantasy are more important than ever. As such, your gift-getting friend or family member might very well be all about Dungeons & Dragons right about now.

Above you’ll see two unique and officially licensed pieces of Dungeons & Dragons gear. One is a “Dungeons & Dragons Dice Umbrella” from Bioworld. This umbrella is a statement piece, to be sure. Next to the umbrella you’ll find a sizeable D20, a 20-sided die (which makes a pretty awesome box to open in a gift) that contains three sets of crew socks. These, too, are distributed by Bioworld.

UPDATE: If you’re not able to find this particular box set, Bioworld distributes a whole bunch of other awesome officially licensed sock designs – worth a peek.

You’ll also see items above from the folks at SELECT START. They’ve created a collection of fashionable and officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons items, too. You’ll find these at Select-Start.com in the Dungeons & Dragons section.

Razor E Prime III Electric Scooter

The Razor E Prime III Electric Scooter allows its rider to jet around the block with the greatest of ease. Having a scooter like this won’t be particularly useful in the deep darkness of the holiday season’s winter if you live anywhere there’s snow. But come spring, this is a gift that’ll roll, and keep on rolling.

Razer BlackShark V2

The Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset represents the most excellent over-ear headphones I’ve reviewed in a long while. They’re bold, comfortable, and they’re ready to plug in to a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. They also include a USB DAC and detachable microphone, as well as a carrying bag. See our Razer BlackShark V2 Review and find the headphones you’ll want to consider if your nephew or niece put “a pair of gaming headphones” on their holiday gift wish list.

Parrot ANAFI FPV

If you’re looking for the most entertaining all-in-one package on the block, take a peek at the Parrot ANAFI FPV all-in-one drone pack. There, Parrot includes the drone, replacement parts, and more – everything a person needs to fly around the neighborhood, save the smartphone.

X-Chair X-HMT

Easily my favorite chair this year, the X-Chair X-HMT “Heat and Massage Therapy Chair” is comfortable, aesthetically polite, and good for long hours of sitting. It includes a system that rumbles and heats up, too, so you’ll have back massaging for good measure.

See our X-Chair X-HMT Review to learn more about this chair. As our model above demonstrates, this chair is also appreciated by cats.

Yogibo Jogoball

This is just about the most strange and unique present on the list. The Yogibo Jogoball is a softball-sized “audio gaming console” with its own no-screen games aplenty.

The user will need to activate the ball with a smartphone app, and select games with said app – but after that, it’s all about screen-less games. All of the “over a dozen” games included with this Jogoball device work with a group of participants OR solo. You’ll find this device available in its initial (blue face) edition at Yogibo (dot com), along with Jogoball Sleeve and Content Pack add-ons.

Just one more controller

If you or a friend just got a brand new gaming console – or you know they WILL be getting a new console soon, there’s always room for an extra controller. The one you see here is an Xbox Series X Wireless Controller in “Shock Blue”. This controller is only available sold by Microsoft on its own – it’s not included in any set yet produced.

LEGO sets

When all else fails – or as a first resort – there’s always a big box of LEGO bricks. Take a peek at our Star Wars: The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider LEGO Review to get an idea of the price range you might want to look for.

And on that note – stay tuned for our 2020 Star Wars gift guide. We’ll have the Star Wars gifts with the greatest potential, the Star Wars gifts you’ll want to gift yourself, all the Star Wars gifts you can handle!