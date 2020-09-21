Xbox Series X Wireless Controllers preorders start in Blue

Starting this week, Microsoft opened orders for the next generation in official Xbox Wireless Controller sales. The Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue is entirely new. This is a “vibrant hue, not yet seen on any [official Microsoft-made] controller.” To be clear, today we’re talking about the new, 2020-and-beyond Xbox Wireless Controller series made for Xbox Series X and Windows 10.

Pre-order for the Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X, S, and Windows 10 will begin on September 22, 2020, at 8AM “in your local time.” Microsoft suggested “at your local time” as well as a more specific “8AM PDT in US”. So, you might want to try 8AM your local time OR 8AM PDT… whichever is earlier for you.

The Xbox Wireless Controllers will be available in stores in three colors in PC controller bundles on November 10, 2020. That’ll be the release date of the new Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable made specifically for this new controller, too.

The Rechargeable Battery system allows a new Xbox Wireless Controller to “fully charge” in under 4 hours “before, after or while you play.” That’s some mysterious charging magic right there.

The Xbox Wireless Controller will be available for the same starting price as the original Xbox Wireless Controller at $59.99 USD. This controller will work on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows 10 PCs.

There’ll be a Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable package available for $24.99 USD at the same time as the new controller. The cord and battery package will be delivered at the same time as the controller, on November 10, 2020.

UPDATE: There’ll also be an “Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10” package available at the same time as the other launch packages. That’s a pre-order starting on September 22, then general availability on November 10.

Starting on October 14, 2020, Xbox Design Lab will go offline. No more of the Xbox Design Lab custom controllers will be available for purchase from Microsoft until 2021. Microsoft has not yet revealed the specific re-launch date for Xbox Design Lab. Orders made by October 13 will still be filled.