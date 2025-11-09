5 Of Our Favorite Large Luxury Coupes

Aston Martin comes to mind when talking about luxury cars, and rightly so, given that it's James Bond's preferred mode of transportation. This is likely one of the reasons why the Vanquish topped our poll, garnering nearly a quarter of the votes. This grand tourer is one of Aston Martin's top offerings, boasting a twin-turbo V12 engine and an ultra-luxurious interior. It also comes with the price tag to boot — the Vanquish will cost you nearly half a million dollars just to get the privilege of getting it in your garage.

But even if the car costs a fortune that many of us only dream of, those who have the cash for this ride would likely want to make it their daily driver because of how good it is. It's got all the trimmings one expects at this price range, with brushed metals and carbon fiber all over its interior. It features supple leather seats that are comfortable for both spirited sprints and long-distance cruising. You also get 824 horsepower out of its sweet-sounding V12 engine, giving you a top speed of 214 mph and a zero to 60 time of just 3.3 seconds. Its transaxle layout helps provide excellent weight distribution for an optimal driving experience.

"The grille is iconic and unmistakable, and I think Bond solidified its sleek, mysterious look even more. It also has incredible performance for a luxury vehicle, so it's not something to make drivers look sophisticated," says Olivia Richman, one of our auto writers. "It has a V12 that sounds pretty nice, and it has pretty good power, so you can still have fun. I mostly felt it was a bold and unique choice in that category."