5 Of Our Favorite Large Luxury Coupes
We polled the SlashGear team and asked them their favorite large luxury coupes. Note that these aren't hypercars that give you mind-bending speed and acceleration, or quick and nimble roadsters that only carve up the track (although our selections are no slouches either). This list features luxurious two-door models that will transport you in style. And while we all love cars that drive as if they're on rails and can hit insane speeds, we certainly also want something that will carry us around in the pinnacle of luxury when we want to go on a relaxed drive.
This means you won't find hardcore race cars that will demand your heart and soul to get the most out of them. We're focusing on coupes that deserve the GT badge — vehicles that deliver a balance of performance, comfort, and space, making it perfect for long-distance driving. These are often at the top of the car maker's model lineup and typically offer the best that the manufacturer can provide. And although SUVs are slowly supplanting them as the flagship model of some brands, you still cannot deny that being seen in one of these vehicles will make you feel like you're at the top of the world.
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin comes to mind when talking about luxury cars, and rightly so, given that it's James Bond's preferred mode of transportation. This is likely one of the reasons why the Vanquish topped our poll, garnering nearly a quarter of the votes. This grand tourer is one of Aston Martin's top offerings, boasting a twin-turbo V12 engine and an ultra-luxurious interior. It also comes with the price tag to boot — the Vanquish will cost you nearly half a million dollars just to get the privilege of getting it in your garage.
But even if the car costs a fortune that many of us only dream of, those who have the cash for this ride would likely want to make it their daily driver because of how good it is. It's got all the trimmings one expects at this price range, with brushed metals and carbon fiber all over its interior. It features supple leather seats that are comfortable for both spirited sprints and long-distance cruising. You also get 824 horsepower out of its sweet-sounding V12 engine, giving you a top speed of 214 mph and a zero to 60 time of just 3.3 seconds. Its transaxle layout helps provide excellent weight distribution for an optimal driving experience.
"The grille is iconic and unmistakable, and I think Bond solidified its sleek, mysterious look even more. It also has incredible performance for a luxury vehicle, so it's not something to make drivers look sophisticated," says Olivia Richman, one of our auto writers. "It has a V12 that sounds pretty nice, and it has pretty good power, so you can still have fun. I mostly felt it was a bold and unique choice in that category."
Aston Martin DBS
The Aston Martin DBS, specifically, the 2007 model, made famous by Daniel Craig as James Bond, is another team favorite. Unfortunately, Aston Martin ended the production of this particular line with the DBS 770 in 2023. However, even though it has been off the showroom floor for a couple of years now, people still love it. The DBS actually made its debut in Casino Royale and set a world record for having the most flips in a car (yes, that was a real car).
The 2008 Aston Martin DBS coupe is equipped with a V12 engine that produces 510 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. But more importantly, it's available with a manual, giving you the chance to experience the exhilaration of rowing your own gears, while still delivering the luxury one would expect from this marque. It also features extensive use of carbon fiber panels, which reduce its weight and help it achieve brisk acceleration. Of course, the interior is well-appointed, with Alcantara found all over the cabin and a Bang & Olufsen audio system that can rival high-end home entertainment systems.
Despite Aston Martin introducing newer models that supplanted the DBS, it's still one of our team's favorites. "It isn't as sharp as the new DBS or as wild as the new Vanquish, but it's far more elegant and cohesive in its design," Marko Mikulic, another of our automotive journalists, said. "It has a naturally aspirated, glorious-sounding V12 that can be paired with a manual gearbox. And of course, it carries that unmistakable James Bond appeal — peak Aston Martin design and engine combo, in my opinion."
Lexus LC 500
The Lexus LC 500 tied with the DBS in our poll, and although it's much more affordable than what Aston Martin offers, with a base price of "just" $101,700, you will still get an excellent piece of automotive engineering. This luxury grand tourer boasts a five-liter V8 engine putting out 471 horsepower, which is enough for a 4.4-second zero to 60 — mighty fast for most touring situations.
If carving up a canyon road or two is on your grand touring checklist, opt for the Dynamic Handling package, which includes improved brakes, a Torsen limited-slip differential, rear steering, a carbon fiber roof, and a speed-sensing rear wing. However, those who prefer the highway should opt for the Touring Package, which features a 13-speaker stereo setup, Alcantara headliners, and upgraded leather upholstery, making long drives a joy, even when seated for hours.
"The LC 500 is stylish, comfortable, and an excellent grand-touring car," says Travis Langness, who once test-drove the vehicle. "Spending 500 to 1,000 miles behind the wheel is an easy task, and I'd enjoy looking at it every time I got in or out." Indeed, you are getting exotic car vibes with this vehicle, which will turn the heads of the people you pass by — whether they're into cars or not. Unfortunately, Lexus discontinued the hybrid model of the LC 500, but only because people preferred having a V8 engine under the hood instead of a "Prius gone mad," as Business Insider succinctly put it. One of the few drawbacks of this car is that it's not very practical, but this shouldn't be an issue — after all, you do not buy a two-door to carry the entire family with you.
Maserati GranTurismo
The name of the Maserati GranTurismo speaks for itself — after all, GranTurismo is just "Grand Tourer" in Italian. You can say that the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo has a timeless look, especially since it's barely changed from the 2007 model, with the average person unlikely to be able to tell the difference between that and one made 18 years later. Despite that, it still has a fresh appearance and wouldn't look out of place in a lineup of the latest models.
Although Maserati has replaced the old Ferrari V8 used in the previous model, the Nettuno V6 engine still delivers an oomph that makes it a worthy replacement. The Trofeo trim delivers 550 hp, with a top speed of 199 mph and a zero-to-60 time of 3.3 seconds, putting it on par with the Aston Martin Vanquish in terms of acceleration, but at a fraction of the price. This coupe starts at just $145,000, while the Trofeo is available for $166,000. But if you want to get on the EV bandwagon and experience the unbridled, instantaneous power that electric motors deliver, you should pick the $197,800 Folgore, which offers a mind-blowing 2.6-second acceleration time (and also makes it the first EV to enter our list).
Aside from the performance, you're getting a lovely interior and a quite responsive 12-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay paired to a Sonus Faber speaker system. It's also quite practical, with double the trunk space of the LC 500, allowing you to pile in several bags for a road trip across the U.S.
Roll-Royce Spectre
Last but definitely not least, we have the Rolls-Royce Spectre. I personally voted for this option because when it comes to a list of ultra-luxury cars, you've got to have a Rolls-Royce model somewhere in there. Most Rolls-Royce owners would rather be seen being driven rather than driving the vehicle, but that is not true for the Spectre — taking the wheel of this coupe is more like being the captain of a massive and powerful yacht sailing through calm seas.
One interesting fact about this coupe is that the company artificially delayed its acceleration, so even if you put your foot down, it would still deliver a smooth experience, not a jarring push that will pin you to your seat. But if you want both comfort and power, the Spectre is available with the Black Badge trim. This would make it the car maker's most powerful model, which offers 650 horsepower and 793 lb-ft of torque when you switch to Infinity Mode. It's a fast car with a 4.4-second zero-to-60 time and an engaging drive, especially as Infinity Mode tightens steering and body control, giving the Spectre confidence to swing around and take on the twisties.
You get all the technology you'd expect from a modern vehicle, but it's not glaring and in your face. Instead, you'll find it subtly placed all around the cabin to enhance your interaction with the vehicle's controls, rather than supplanting the tactile buttons (which are made of metal, by the way) that you need to adjust everything in the car. The Rolls-Royce Spectre nicely rounds out our favorite large luxury coupes list, and while it might not be the number one choice, it still sets the standard when it comes to luxury.