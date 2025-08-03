The Embarrassing Reason Why Lexus Had To Discontinue The LC 500 Hybrid

The world of performance cars is rapidly changing. With 7-seater family SUVs like the Tesla Model X Plaid capable of reaching 60mph in just 2.5 seconds, speed isn't as impactful as it once was. For context, the ludicrous McLaren P1 hypercar is 0.3 seconds slower than the Plaid to 60mph. The new Mercedes C63 AMG is also a perfect example. With four cylinders, hybrid boost, and 671 hp, it is the most powerful, quickest, and most complicated version of the C63 ever, yet its sales are suffering.

One of the main reasons why hybrid performance cars are struggling is that they are heavy. The aforementioned C63 AMG is 762 pounds heavier than the last C63, while also being 859 pounds heavier than its fiercest competitor, the BMW M3. The new hybrid BMW M5 weighs in at 5,390 pounds, which is 1,045 pounds heavier than the previous M5 and even heavier than the BMW X5. Another reason is the sheer complexity that comes with a hybrid powertrain, which also questions long-term reliability and how exciting a performance car feels, both of which are very important for a performance car.

All of this brings us back to the Lexus LC500h and its unfortunate demise. As Doug DeMuro explained in his LC500 review, "Do not get this engine. No matter what you do, don't get that powertrain. It's more efficient, but you'll lose the primary benefit of this car — one of the very last naturally aspirated V8s in the entire car world, and a great one at that. Skip the LC500h, please." Sales figures suggest that many buyers shared a similar sentiment.