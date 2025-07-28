Which Lexus Is The Most Fun To Drive? Here's What Drivers Are Saying

A fun car isn't just about how fast it goes or its performance numbers; it's more about how it makes you feel when you drive it. This is the main reason why we didn't pick the Lexus RC-F. While it is slightly quicker than the LC500 and powered by the same engine, it is built on a much older platform and lacks the same critical acclaim. It sacrifices road manners and LC500's luxury appeal in pursuit of track performance, but still gets outclassed by its German rivals. Many LC500 owners say the car feels truly special, and numerous automotive experts consider it a future classic. In fact, our own Chris Davies encouraged buying the 2025 Lexus LC500C before it's too late in his in-depth review.

The head-turning exterior features a bold Lexus signature spindle grille and ultra-slim LED headlights. Its profile is low, wide, and sleek, with sharp creases and dramatic curves for an athletic appearance. It is also one of the best-looking Lexus cars ever made and closely resembles the LF-LC concept car it was based on, a rare achievement.

The striking design continues on the inside, where the interior is wrapped with high-quality leather and Alcantara, highlighted by flowing lines and a cockpit-like feel. Everything about the car, inside and out, feels unique and custom-made from the door handle to the drive mode selector, and it can really impress even serious car fans. Some of its fun elements inside include a sliding tachometer and its slick instrumentation graphics inspired by the legendary LFA supercar. All things considered, the LC500 is the most entertaining Lexus, but it is also a very desirable luxury coupe, and at a starting price of $101,200, it undercuts its rivals.