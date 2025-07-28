Which Lexus Is The Most Fun To Drive? Here's What Drivers Are Saying
Lexus, Toyota's luxury arm, has built remarkable models over the years, challenging the best from Germany. While the brand's focus has been on creating comfortable, high-end, and luxurious vehicles, performance has not always taken center stage. Throughout its history, only a handful of models, such as the Lexus LFA, IS 300F, IS-F, and GS-F, have broken this sophisticated, relaxed persona, but these have been rare exceptions. Currently, the Lexus LC500 stands out as this performance anomaly at the top of the Lexus performance range. Still, the Lexus brand does not evoke the same spirited driving image as performance-focused luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes, and unlike their German rivals, they do not make a hot version of every sedan, hatchback, and SUV they sell.
Launched in 2017, the Lexus LC500 is a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive two-door luxury coupe that succeeds the Lexus SC series and targets rivals like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and BMW 8-series. The car can be equipped with either an old-school 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing 471 horsepower at a spritely 7,100 rpm or a modern 3.5-liter turbo V6 hybrid in the LC500h with 354 peak horsepower. Enthusiasts favor the 5.0-liter V8 because it represents one of the last naturally aspirated engines available today and is one of the best V8s ever made by Lexus.
Why is the LC500 the most fun Lexus to drive?
The Lexus LC500 is widely regarded as the most fun Lexus to drive because it offers an elegant luxury experience alongside sporty performance. Though not designed for track days, it often fools people into thinking it is just a big fat cruiser, while in reality, it is a sporty grand tourer that can deliver thrilling drives. Its owners on Reddit and Lexus forums often praise its dynamic character, calling it a hidden gem that delivers sporty performance on tap without sacrificing comfort. Much of this comes from the optional Dynamic Handling Package (DHP), which many owners consider an essential upgrade. It adds rear-wheel steering, variable gear ratio steering, performance brake pads, and performance dampers that help mask the car's 4,340-pound weight and improve handling on twisty roads.
Furthermore, the naturally aspirated V8 revs all the way to 7,300 rpm and provides a visceral sound experience that is missing in its turbocharged rivals. The sound especially dominates the experience in the convertible LC500C. However, the convertible variant misses out on the rear wheel steering option, making it less nimble than the Coupe. The LC500 accelerates from zero-to-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and although Lexus limits the top speed to 168 mph, tests have recorded 177 mph without the limiter, making it one of the quickest and fastest Lexus models ever made. The 10-speed automatic transmission is fast and responsive, particularly in manual mode. While the automatic mode may feel underwhelming, manual mode releases the car's full potential. Together, these features make the LC500 a rare and exciting performance luxury coupe that blends comfort with spirited driving.
What makes the LC500 so special?
A fun car isn't just about how fast it goes or its performance numbers; it's more about how it makes you feel when you drive it. This is the main reason why we didn't pick the Lexus RC-F. While it is slightly quicker than the LC500 and powered by the same engine, it is built on a much older platform and lacks the same critical acclaim. It sacrifices road manners and LC500's luxury appeal in pursuit of track performance, but still gets outclassed by its German rivals. Many LC500 owners say the car feels truly special, and numerous automotive experts consider it a future classic. In fact, our own Chris Davies encouraged buying the 2025 Lexus LC500C before it's too late in his in-depth review.
The head-turning exterior features a bold Lexus signature spindle grille and ultra-slim LED headlights. Its profile is low, wide, and sleek, with sharp creases and dramatic curves for an athletic appearance. It is also one of the best-looking Lexus cars ever made and closely resembles the LF-LC concept car it was based on, a rare achievement.
The striking design continues on the inside, where the interior is wrapped with high-quality leather and Alcantara, highlighted by flowing lines and a cockpit-like feel. Everything about the car, inside and out, feels unique and custom-made from the door handle to the drive mode selector, and it can really impress even serious car fans. Some of its fun elements inside include a sliding tachometer and its slick instrumentation graphics inspired by the legendary LFA supercar. All things considered, the LC500 is the most entertaining Lexus, but it is also a very desirable luxury coupe, and at a starting price of $101,200, it undercuts its rivals.