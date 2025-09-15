Aston Martin's New Vanquish Costs Half A Million Dollars, So I Made It My Daily-Driver

Yet despite the easily accessible gut punch available anywhere on the tach, the Vanquish also builds into deeper and deeper power reserves with a satisfying swell of spooling turbos. Roll the windows down and some whine enters the svelte cockpit, though the booming titanium exhaust (don't ask how much, okay fine, a $14,900 option) soon overwhelms all other sensory inputs. Burbling down low, boisterous in the midrange, and then thundering up top in a characterful blast from eras gone past, this powertrain simply begs for deeper and deeper explorations into the throttle pedal's travel.

And remember, this is a transaxle car, which means the gearbox mounts at the rear for improved weight distribution. An alloy torque tube houses a carbon-fiber prop shaft routing to an electronically controlled differential all the (way, way) way back there, but throughout my loan, the dual-clutch trans still stood up to my previous claim of being the second best yet, only behind the telepathic and unflappable PDK in Porsche's latest and greatest.

The Vanquish's overall weight, and the rotational inertia of that 5.2-liter V12 might help, but the DCT almost never chugs through gears at lower speeds as lesser dual-clutches so often do—the one exception being under the lightest braking load, when gearshifts from fifth down to fourth, third, and second from maybe 35 to 20 miles per hour do cause occasionally abrupt changes in deceleration that my foot on the brake pedal struggled to modulate.