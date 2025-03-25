This New Aston Martin's Top Speed Is Unmatched In Its Class - Here's How Fast It Can Go
If the first thought you had when Aston Martin debuted its stylish and insanely fast Vanquish was, "That's great, but I wish it were a convertible," then the automaker's newest model should make you very happy. Just announced by Aston Martin, the Vanquish Volante is the world's fastest and most powerful front-engine convertible on the market. The design of convertibles has always made it difficult for engineers and automakers to achieve mind-bending speeds, which makes the Volante all the more impressive.
Pairing a monster twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine with an innovative K-fold roof supported by intelligent structural reinforcement and a lightweight, aerodynamic chassis, the Volante literally blows the roof off other convertibles in its class. On top of this, the vehicle boasts Aston Martin's iconic ultra-luxurious look, just as its coupe stablemate does. Between the coupe and the convertible, Aston Martin will manufacture less than 1,000 units of the Vanquish each year. The automaker says the new flagship convertible is meant to "celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Volante," and "is the crown jewel in a model lineage" that first began in 1965, and had only 37 of its short-chassis models produced.
Since its launch, several models — including some of the best-looking Aston Martins ever designed — have carried the Volante name. "For 60 years, Aston Martin Volantes have defined the art of elegant, sporting, open-top motoring," remarks Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Hallmark. With its stunning looks and outstanding V12 engine producing more power than any other front-engine production car on sale, Vanquish Volante has taken this philosophy to an entirely new level." The Volante is already available to order, though in limited numbers, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.
The Volante can accelerate nearly as quickly as the Vanquish coupe
The mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged, 5.2-liter V12 engine reaches maximum torque at 2,500 rpm — which is half the speed needed by the previous generation — and can continue to deliver 1,000 Nm (approximately 737 lb-ft) of torque up to 5,000 rpm. The maximum speed of the Aston Martin is 214 mph.
When the coupe Vanquish and its V12 engine were first announced last year, Aston Martin proclaimed that the car had 824 horsepower roaring under its hood, and could go 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. The Volante weighs about 209 pounds more than the coupe, which increases its power-to-weight ratio from 313 horsepower per tonne to 416 horsepower per tonne. It takes just a tenth of a second longer than the coupe to hit 0-60 mph with the same horsepower.
The Volante is rear wheel drive and uses an eight-speed ZF gearbox with the same rear E-diff used by the Vanquish coupe, which can transition from fully open to fully locked in just 135 milliseconds. Aston Martin integrated state-of-the-art Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) technology for improved agility in low and medium-speed cornering and greater control in oversteer and for lane changes at high speeds. Plus, it includes preset ESP modes for wet conditions and track racing. The Volante is also equipped with Sport and Sport+ modes, as well as a GT mode for those who want the full grand touring experience.
The Volante comes with tires that can dampen road noise and exhausts that can amplify the engine roar
The Volante rides atop 21-inch forged alloy wheels with the same Pirelli P Zero tires that were designed specifically for the Vanquish coupe, which are also available as winter tires. They use acoustic foam inserts to reduce road noise, though in SlashGear's first drive of the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish, we found that the noise-cancelling feature came at the cost of some traction.
An 80mm wheelbase is designed to accentuate the front-engine aesthetic of the Aston Martin. Much of the Volante's exterior is purposefully designed to help keep its powerful engine and brakes from overheating, including a 13% increase in the surface area of the car's traditional vaned grille and outer bumper vents that can funnel cool air into the front wheel arches from around the nose. The Volante's next-generation stainless steel exhaust system includes a striking quad tailpipe layout, while an optional Titanium exhaust system is available to really let the V12 sing.
Of course, one of the most important features of the Aston Martin convertible is its retractable roof, which can open in 14 seconds and close in 16 seconds. The lightweight K-fold top can be operated while the car is moving up to 31 miles per hour. The roof can be opened and closed using a classy metal switch on the center console, as well as remotely with the key fob.
The Aston Martin has both a state-of-the-art touchscreen and physical switches — but no eject button
The two-seater Vanquish Volante shares the same interior architecture with other Aston Martins of its generation, including a lowered center console that makes the cabin feel larger. The console includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with full online connectivity and multi-finger gesture controls. So that the driver doesn't have to take their eyes off the road, several physical buttons are included as well: Including push button switches for the Chassis, ESP, Exhaust, and Park Distance Control, and a rotary dial to switch drive modes that's conveniently located around the car's illuminated Stop/Start button.
Aston Martin affords many customization options for owners to better individualize their Volante — minus the eject button for wannabe British secret agents. This includes different exterior and interior design combinations and multiple carpets, rims, and calipers to choose from. Further customization can be commissioned from the Q by Aston Martin service, including hand-sewn lettering into the headrest and extensive engineering modifications.
The end result is a vehicle that offers everything you'd expect from an Aston Martin, as well as the fastest front-engine convertible available. According to Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, "The opportunity to create a true flagship Volante is rare. The challenge is always to maintain Aston Martin's core brand DNA and it was vitally important to create the Volante alongside the Coupe in order to deliver excellence in proportion and drama."