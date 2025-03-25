This New Aston Martin's Top Speed Is Unmatched In Its Class - Here's How Fast It Can Go

If the first thought you had when Aston Martin debuted its stylish and insanely fast Vanquish was, "That's great, but I wish it were a convertible," then the automaker's newest model should make you very happy. Just announced by Aston Martin, the Vanquish Volante is the world's fastest and most powerful front-engine convertible on the market. The design of convertibles has always made it difficult for engineers and automakers to achieve mind-bending speeds, which makes the Volante all the more impressive.

Pairing a monster twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine with an innovative K-fold roof supported by intelligent structural reinforcement and a lightweight, aerodynamic chassis, the Volante literally blows the roof off other convertibles in its class. On top of this, the vehicle boasts Aston Martin's iconic ultra-luxurious look, just as its coupe stablemate does. Between the coupe and the convertible, Aston Martin will manufacture less than 1,000 units of the Vanquish each year. The automaker says the new flagship convertible is meant to "celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Volante," and "is the crown jewel in a model lineage" that first began in 1965, and had only 37 of its short-chassis models produced.

Since its launch, several models — including some of the best-looking Aston Martins ever designed — have carried the Volante name. "For 60 years, Aston Martin Volantes have defined the art of elegant, sporting, open-top motoring," remarks Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Hallmark. With its stunning looks and outstanding V12 engine producing more power than any other front-engine production car on sale, Vanquish Volante has taken this philosophy to an entirely new level." The Volante is already available to order, though in limited numbers, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.