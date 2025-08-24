How Much Does The Lexus LC 500 Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?

Lexus has a pretty full lineup of practical and plush vehicles. There are all sorts of SUVs, ranging from the small UX up to the big TX, GX, and LX models. There are classic sedans like the ES and the LS, too, for those of us who don't want the high-riding profile of an SUV. But after the RC and RC F coupes are retired at the end of 2025, there will be only one two-door Lexus left: the LC (at least, until the rumored Lexus LFR arrives).

Large, luxurious, and stunningly styled, we've raved about the Lexus LC 500 lately, in both coupe and convertible forms. It's one of our favorite vehicles from the automaker and one of the best choices in its class, with all sorts of impressive equipment and great performance. How much does such an enjoyable two-door offering cost in an increasingly SUV-dominated landscape? Well, for a convertible LC 500, the base price is $109,200. The coupe is a bit cheaper, with an MSRP of $101,700 (both including $1,450 destination fee).

Both versions of the LC have a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. That's enough to take the two-door from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 168 mph, according to Lexus.