How Much Does The Lexus LC 500 Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?
Lexus has a pretty full lineup of practical and plush vehicles. There are all sorts of SUVs, ranging from the small UX up to the big TX, GX, and LX models. There are classic sedans like the ES and the LS, too, for those of us who don't want the high-riding profile of an SUV. But after the RC and RC F coupes are retired at the end of 2025, there will be only one two-door Lexus left: the LC (at least, until the rumored Lexus LFR arrives).
Large, luxurious, and stunningly styled, we've raved about the Lexus LC 500 lately, in both coupe and convertible forms. It's one of our favorite vehicles from the automaker and one of the best choices in its class, with all sorts of impressive equipment and great performance. How much does such an enjoyable two-door offering cost in an increasingly SUV-dominated landscape? Well, for a convertible LC 500, the base price is $109,200. The coupe is a bit cheaper, with an MSRP of $101,700 (both including $1,450 destination fee).
Both versions of the LC have a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. That's enough to take the two-door from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 168 mph, according to Lexus.
What do you get for your money?
For 2026, the LC 500 carries over without a lot of changes. But why mess with something so good, right? It does get a new special trim called the Inspiration Series, which is limited to 200 coupes and 350 convertibles, as well as a new Smoke Matte Gray exterior color. Core features like the V8 and the fantastic styling remain unchanged.
Non-Inspiration versions of the LC get a big 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a 12-speaker Mark Levinson stereo, adaptive suspension, and a number of driver aids via Lexus' Safety System+ 2.5. If you want a bit more performance out of your LC, there's a Dynamic Handling package available that adds a carbon fiber roof, upgraded brakes, a Torsen limited-slip differential, rear steering, a speed-activated rear wing, and Alcantara sport seats. Those who want their LC to be a bit more luxury-oriented can opt for the Touring package instead, which adds a 13-speaker stereo, the Alcantara headliner, and upgraded leather upholstery.
More equipment, of course, means a higher price. The Inspiration Series, for example, adds a lot of the Dynamic Handling package's equipment, and has a starting price of $121,250 (including $1,450 destination) in coupe form. That's not cheap, but it's not an unreasonable price considering the style, premium features, and performance the Lexus LC offers.