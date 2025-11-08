13 Cheap Household Items You Can Clean Your Car With (And How To Use Them Safely)

You could take a trip to an automatic car wash and pay an arm and a leg to have your ride soaped, brushed, and rinsed. Or, you can use items you probably already have at home to clean up your car for much cheaper.

Cleaning your car inside and out doesn't require fancy tools or products. Of course, you could always go down the aisle at Walmart or Autozone and pick out separate cleaning products for the outside of the car, window glass, interior detailing, tires, headlights, and upholstery. There's a cleaner for every job, and they typically work well, but they can also get expensive, especially if you're buying them all at once. What you might not realize is that common items in your pantry and bathroom can do the job just as well, at a fraction of the cost. Skip the trip to the automotive aisle and save some money with these 13 cheap household items to clean your car, inside and out.