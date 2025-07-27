How To Use Vinegar & Baking Soda To Clean Your Car's Headlights

We've all seen tired, old cars with faded headlights out on the roads. Not only does this look unsightly, but it's also dangerous too, as cloudy or foggy headlights won't be as effective come nightfall as a pair of bright and fresh lights. It's no wonder that older headlights end up like this though, as being right at the front of the car, they do get battered day-in and day-out by splattered bugs, exhaust particles, and any other kind of debris that might fling up from off of the road. It can also be due to the materials in which modern headlights are made out of.

Replacing tired headlights can be expensive, but there are instances where there's no need to fork out money for a new set. There are many different ways in which you can restore your headlights back to their former glory, by using professional products, or even just trying some simple DIY hacks. One of the most popular and effective hacks is to clean them using a vinegar and baking soda formula.