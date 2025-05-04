What Are Modern Headlights Made Of? (And Why They Are No Longer Made Of Glass)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your vehicle has a lot of safety equipment, including seat belts, airbags, and more. But one piece of equipment often gets ignored — your headlights. The headlights ensure that you can drive even at night, when there's no natural source of light.

Just like most parts of a vehicle, the headlights have evolved a lot over time. Modern headlights look brighter than ever, last longer, and come in different types, like HID and LED headlights. And another major change is that instead of glass, they're made of a type of plastic called polycarbonate.

If you compare modern headlights with those found in vehicles of the 1960s, '70s and early '80s, like the Ford Gremlin, you'll notice that not only were they made of hard glass, but all of them were in just a few sizes and shapes. However, today's vehicles, like the luxurious 2024 Genesis G70, feature uniquely styled headlights, and almost all of them are made up of polycarbonate. We'll tell you why the automotive industry switched from glass headlights to polycarbonate and whether the latest technology has any drawbacks.

