The Cheap Kitchen Staple That Makes It Easy To Get Bugs Off Your Car

Because your vehicle sits outside, it's liable to become dirty over time. This can come from weather, mud, pollen, leaves, or just about anything really. While your paint job and windshield are fairly resilient, cleaning a car is all part of its long-term maintenance. One common problem, especially in the warmer months of the year, is bugs coating your car with a sticky, grimy mess.

The look of bug bodies on your car is one thing, but there's a deeper reason you'll want to remove their remains as quickly as possible. Their insides are acidic, which can eat away your paint job, taking off its protective coating, and eventually leading to rust. A car wash will certainly help, but for stubborn dried-on bugs, more drastic methods may be needed. However, you won't need to invest in any expensive tools to do the job. There's one very cheap household item that can help you restore your car's coating to its original shine.