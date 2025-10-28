5 Free Apps You Should Install ASAP On A New Smart TV

Smart TVs are not just for watching movies or shows. You can also view your own personal content on the big screen. To transfer files from any of your devices to your smart TV, you should install LocalSend. It is one of the best apps available for seamless file sharing between connected devices, whether it is sending a vacation photo to your smart TV for the whole family to see, watching a movie together, or wanting a presentation to display at work.

LocalSend can handle any type of file you want to share with your smart TV. It is an open-source, cross-platform, and free application available on the Play Store for Google TV or Android TV. Unfortunately, Local Send isn't available on TVs running Tizen OS, Roku OS, or other operating systems. Not only can you share any type of file, but you can also send texts and links from your smartphone to the TV and open them on the big screen. Transferring files is a breeze. The app assigns a fruit-based name to your devices. All you need to do is ensure that both your smart TV and the source device are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

The UI is intuitive and straightforward, and since LocalSend supports multi-platform, you can send files from any device to your smart TV. After trying a lot of similar applications, all of my smart TVs (six in total) have this app installed.