5 Handy Built-In Windows Apps You Probably Didn't Know Exist

It should come as no surprise that Windows is a massive operating system. Most people use it mainly to download and install apps or games like your web browser or other productivity apps. However, just beneath the surface lies a veritable playground of hidden features and apps that you may never have known existed unless you were told about them. Some of them have been around for ages, while others were released relatively recently. Microsoft is always adding new features, and these can range from limited usefulness to game-changing functionality, depending on what you do with your PC.

Most of the hidden apps and functions in Windows are meant for power users. They usually involve things like opening the Command Prompt, and while these niche features are genuinely useful, we have our doubts that people want to spend all their time there. Thus, when it comes to useful Windows tools, some of the best options are sometimes the ones hidden in plain sight and not the ones that involve extensive command-line memorization. That's why computers evolved to have a graphical user interface in the first place: to make things easier.

That is precisely the kind of hidden Windows apps we want to talk about in this article. All the apps below are built directly into the OS, so you should already have them installed. In the unlikely event that you don't, they'll be available directly from Microsoft for free as first-party downloads.