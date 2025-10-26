5 Of The Best Portable Apps You Should Always Keep On A Flash Drive

Portable apps are a little-known aspect of Windows that people don't take advantage of enough. Most apps install themselves in various places across your operating system, often relying on existing dependencies to function. A portable app comes equipped with all it needs to run in a single file. It requires no installation or additional setup; you just double-click it and it runs. As a result, you can put said app anywhere — your downloads folder, an external hard drive, one of those large external USB drives — and use it like any other program. They have some limitations, such as being unable to get administrator access, but on the whole, you wouldn't notice the difference between a portable app and a normal one.

The big advantage of portable apps is that they're not tied to any one system. They're the ideal solution for somebody who moves between multiple computers and is tired of having to install the software they need again and again. Even if that doesn't describe your situation, they are super handy as a backup for a rainy day. Suppose you need to use a friend's computer after yours crashes with a blue screen. Portable apps are also better than web apps since they don't need Internet access to work and don't require logging into a browser that's not yours.

Unfortunately, portable apps are rare. Most free apps every Windows user should have installed don't support a portable version. We've compiled a list of apps that have a functional portable version primarily on Windows. A few support Mac and Linux. We worked hard to find only apps that you would really use, not just apps that happen to have a portable option. I can personally vouch for every app on this list, having used them extensively.