13 Surprisingly Normal Cars Celebrities Drive

It might not be surprising to hear that most celebrities, from rappers to actors to sports stars, own cars worth millions of dollars. Many icons of pop culture seem to embrace the adage "if you've got it, flaunt it," which means it's possible to come up with very long lists of jaw-dropping cars driven by celebrities. Not every star, however, is out to be as flashy as possible.

There are celebrities who drive surprisingly normal cars. In fact, their rides are so generic that they often go under the radar when out in public, making it hard to get a photo of them actually behind the wheel. Plenty of celebs have been outspoken about the vehicles they drive, even when they're not rolling in a Rolls-Royce or Bugatti. From Toyota to Chevrolet to Ford and more, some celebrities choose the same cars as non-millionaires, and we've tracked down a bunch of them.