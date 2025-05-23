Why Does Jerry Seinfeld Hate Lexus Cars?
Jerry Seinfeld's love of cars is well known. Along with fellow comedian Jay Leno, Jerry is easily one of the celebrity world's most prolific auto enthusiasts. And while Jay Leno is known for loving anything with wheels, Seinfeld has slightly more particular tastes. Seinfeld is famous for his legendary Porsche collection, which has included some of the world's most desirable Porsches ever made. But what does Jerry think about other car brands?
Well, when it comes to Lexus at least, Seinfeld is not the world's biggest fan. Why Lexus? Sure, it might not have the long history or racing pedigree of Porsche, but what would cause Jerry Seinfeld to have such negative feelings toward Toyota's popular luxury brand?
You'd think an exotic driver's machine like the Lexus LFA would be right up his alley and a worthy addition to his collection. Turns out, his distaste for the brand is only partially about the cars and just as much about the logo. Yes, the logo.
A coffin on wheels
During an interview with Jalopnik back in 2018, Jerry was asked which car he "irrationally hates", to which he responded: Lexus. He elaborated by saying he has a visceral reaction to the brand which started back when he first saw the logo. Seinfeld describes the now-familiar Lexus logo as being "offensively imbalanced" with its 'L' inside a circle.
Seinfeld then went on to talk about Lexus' vehicles themselves. Though he concedes that the original Lexus LS400 was a "great achievement in many ways," he never warmed to the brand. Seinfeld gets a sense of sterility from Lexus vehicles, describing the driving experience as like being inside a "living tomb" or like driving a "coffin on wheels."
Though many luxury car buyers have grown fond of Lexus' refined road manners, quiet cabins, and conservative styling, Seinfeld compares Lexus to Cadillac; which he has always appreciated for its sense of "arrogance." He admits Lexus vehicles have probably gotten better in the decades that followed the brand's launch, but does point out the "offensive design language" of the Lexus' more recent spindle grille. While it's possible Seinfeld's perception of Lexus may have gotten less sour in the years since this interview, it seems unlikely you'll see one of those 'L'-badged Japanese luxury cars in Jerry's collection anytime soon.