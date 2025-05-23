Why Does Jerry Seinfeld Hate Lexus Cars?

Jerry Seinfeld's love of cars is well known. Along with fellow comedian Jay Leno, Jerry is easily one of the celebrity world's most prolific auto enthusiasts. And while Jay Leno is known for loving anything with wheels, Seinfeld has slightly more particular tastes. Seinfeld is famous for his legendary Porsche collection, which has included some of the world's most desirable Porsches ever made. But what does Jerry think about other car brands?

Well, when it comes to Lexus at least, Seinfeld is not the world's biggest fan. Why Lexus? Sure, it might not have the long history or racing pedigree of Porsche, but what would cause Jerry Seinfeld to have such negative feelings toward Toyota's popular luxury brand?

You'd think an exotic driver's machine like the Lexus LFA would be right up his alley and a worthy addition to his collection. Turns out, his distaste for the brand is only partially about the cars and just as much about the logo. Yes, the logo.