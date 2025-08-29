This Truck Has The Best 5-Year Resale Value, According To KBB

Buying a new truck in 2025 comes with plenty of challenges, with one of the biggest being working out how to get the best value for your money. Vehicles have gotten increasingly expensive in recent years, and in July 2025, the average new vehicle cost $48,841, according to data from Cox Automotive. Not every truck is so expensive — in fact, the least expensive new trucks start at around $30,000. However, if you're looking for a larger, more premium truck, you'll need a suitably healthy wallet.

It can be easier to justify paying a higher price for a new vehicle if you know that you'll be able to recover a higher proportion of those costs when it comes time to resell. Different truck models depreciate at different rates, but a report from KBB highlights one model in particular that holds its value better than the rest. The Toyota Tacoma is the best-performing truck for value retention according to the data, holding 64.1% of its original value after its first five years on the road.

The full-size Tundra isn't far behind, retaining 60.9% of its value over the same period. The two Toyota pickups are the only trucks to make it into KBB's overall top 10 list for the best resale value vehicles on the market, with other entries in the list including a range of SUVs such as the Ford Bronco and Honda CR-V.