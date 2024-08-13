Travis Barker's All-Time Favorite Car
If you follow the music scene or pop culture in general, chances are you've at least heard of Travis Barker. He's a longtime member of the iconic Blink-182, and has become recognized as one of the best drummers around. Additionally, he has been romantically involved with Kourtney Kardashian for several years, with the two marrying in 2022. What some might not know about Barker, however, is that he's quite a car aficionado — owning numerous classics that amount to a collection estimated at around $1 million. Of all these pieces, though, one stands out as his favorite.
While it might seem hard to narrow down a favorite considering the vastness of Barker's car collection, his 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental — a limited-edition, souped-up version of a car worth quite a bit today, the Buick Grand National — stands out as the undisputed crème de la crème. He showcases the vehicle on an episode of the Roku original series "What Drives You," hosted by WWE icon and "Peacemaker" star John Cena. The GNX was a surprise gift from Kardashian, who gave it to Barker for his 46th birthday in November 2021. Therefore, it's safe to assume that sentimental value very much factors into his love for the car.
At the same time, there's more to this GNX than who gave it to him, and the day he received it. Most car enthusiasts would agree it's a prized piece aside from being a jaw-dropping, head-turning celebrity-owned car with a nice story.
Barker has every reason to cherish his 1987 Buick GNX
There's something undeniably special about being gifted a car by a significant other, so Travis Barker has every right to be proud of his 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental on that front alone. Of course, once one digs a bit deeper into the car's history, it becomes even more understandable that he'd want to show it off. For one, there's the GNX's value, which may not put it in the running to be one of the most expensive cars of all time, but is still impressive. GNX models surpass the $100,000 mark often, with Kourtney Kardashian paying a whopping $205,000 for Barker's.
Then there's the GNX's rarity. Only a mere 547 were produced and hit the streets in '87, so finding one at all — let alone in good shape — is no small feat. Suffice to say, according to Barker himself, his GNX — which only had around 600 miles on it when he received it. The car couldn't have been in better condition. "This one I have to baby and only drive it during special occasions. Like, it came with the factory sticker on the passenger side door. It came with all the plastic still on it," Barker told Architectural Digest.
Still, that doesn't mean he just leaves it to sit in the garage all the time either, adding, "I also feel like you only live once, and you've got to drive them, you've got to enjoy them," Barker told Architectural Digest. Whether it's in a massive, $1 million car collection, sitting in a garage, or amassing crowds at shows, a 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental is a standout car. Barker should be proud of his near-mint birthday gift.