Travis Barker's All-Time Favorite Car

If you follow the music scene or pop culture in general, chances are you've at least heard of Travis Barker. He's a longtime member of the iconic Blink-182, and has become recognized as one of the best drummers around. Additionally, he has been romantically involved with Kourtney Kardashian for several years, with the two marrying in 2022. What some might not know about Barker, however, is that he's quite a car aficionado — owning numerous classics that amount to a collection estimated at around $1 million. Of all these pieces, though, one stands out as his favorite.

While it might seem hard to narrow down a favorite considering the vastness of Barker's car collection, his 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental — a limited-edition, souped-up version of a car worth quite a bit today, the Buick Grand National — stands out as the undisputed crème de la crème. He showcases the vehicle on an episode of the Roku original series "What Drives You," hosted by WWE icon and "Peacemaker" star John Cena. The GNX was a surprise gift from Kardashian, who gave it to Barker for his 46th birthday in November 2021. Therefore, it's safe to assume that sentimental value very much factors into his love for the car.

At the same time, there's more to this GNX than who gave it to him, and the day he received it. Most car enthusiasts would agree it's a prized piece aside from being a jaw-dropping, head-turning celebrity-owned car with a nice story.

