The Vintage Ford In Lady Gaga's Garage That'll Amaze You

A-list celebrities are known for owning some of the most head-turning cars in the world. From rare vintage models to custom-built luxury cruisers, one of the most prominent ways for Hollywood stars to show off their wealth and taste is through their car collections.

American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga is reputable for her success in the music scene and starring in movies like "A Star is Born" and "House of Gucci." However, not everyone knows about Gaga's impressive car collection that features a couple of classic American Muscle cars, such as a gorgeous 1967 Ford Mustang.

Compared to many other celebrities, Gaga's taste in cars stands out due to its uniqueness. With an estimated net worth of roughly $300,000,000, Gaga could easily afford generic celebrity haulers such as the Mercedes G-Wagon. Instead, most of the cars she was spotted driving were soulful vintage models. One of the most underrated vehicles in Lady Gaga's garage is an original 1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning in red.