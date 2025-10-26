5 Of The Biggest Regrets Customers Have After Buying The Hyundai Kona

One thing America loves is a good crossover. So, as you can imagine, when the Hyundai Kona came onto the scene in 2018, it made quite the entrance. It was pretty good-looking, the price felt like a bargain, and most importantly, it was actually fun to drive. Over the years, Hyundai has expanded the lineup with new generations, high-performance N models, and even fully electric versions. Naturally, it went on to become one of the most successful vehicles in Hyundai's history. Since its debut, it has sold more than 2 million units.

With numbers like that, you'd imagine that most owners have been completely satisfied with their purchase. Some certainly are. For instance, the 2024 Hyundai Kona has been described as a small crossover that checks all the big boxes. Even better, the 2025 Kona N is one of Hyundai's fastest cars, ranked by top speed. But despite the glowing reviews, there have been recurring issues across multiple models that have left others frustrated, and, in some cases, genuinely worried about their safety.

Admittedly, some of these problems are limited to specific years and trims. However, if the Kona is a car you're thinking about buying, you should have all the facts. That way, you know what to generally expect. That said, if you go looking for reviews, you'll notice a divide in opinions. Some owners swear it's the best car they've ever had, while others insist it's been their worst purchase yet. And if you asked the latter, here are some of the things they'd tell you went wrong.