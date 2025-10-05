Are Hyundais Reliable After 100k Miles? Here's What Owners Say

There's a long-running belief in used car circles that Hyundais don't hold up past six figures. If anything's going to go wrong, this is when it starts. Conveniently, that's also when Hyundai's original engine warranty ends, and after that, Hyundai's reliability has been called into question more than once. To Hyundai's credit, not every engine fell into that category. A handful of troubled engines set the tone for an entire lineup, and Hyundai has been trying to dig out of that hole ever since.

Hyundai's reputation took a big hit when its Theta II four-cylinder engines — used in millions of Sonatas, Santa Fes, and Tucsons — which developed a history of failing just after that warranty expires. Hyundai has faced recalls and class-action lawsuits tied to premature wear, oil starvation, and bearing failure. A separate issue cropped up in certain Nu 2.0-liter engines (used in the newer Elantra, Kona, and Veloster), where bad piston rings triggered oil consumption and cylinder scuffing. Those models are just now aging past 100k.

But it's not all bad news. Hyundai has issued software updates, extended warranties, and even free engine replacements. More importantly, not every model fits the troubled narrative in the first place. Plenty of Hyundais have proven themselves as dependable long-haul machines, with owners reporting well over 300,000 miles on the original drivetrain. The difference between the cars that keep going and the ones that don't usually comes down to the powertrain, whether recall work was completed, and how well the car was maintained between 60,000 and 100,000 miles.