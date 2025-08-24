Why Did Hyundai Discontinue The Santa Fe's Dual-Clutch Transmission?
The Hyundai Santa Fe is an affordable three-row SUV with a boldly designed body that is reminiscent of a Land Rover, but with a base price of $34,300 MSRP plus $1,495 freight. While the Santa Fe's styling is attractive, the vehicle was delivered to its customers with a hidden problem: a spectacularly high failure rate of 100% that impacts its eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). As a result, Hyundai has now discontinued the Santa Fe's eight-speed DCT.
An NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) Safety Recall Report reveals that 12,349 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles with this transmission were recalled. The report's description of the defect explained that the DCT had a Transmission Control Unit ("TCU") with software logic that could inadvertently allow the Santa Fe to roll away after the driver had shifted into Park. Damage to the transmission case and the parking pawl, which locks the output shaft of the transmission when it is shifted into Park, was also a possibility. This is not one of the biggest transmission recalls in recent history, but the failure rate is amazing.
The remedy for the DCT transmission's defect was to have all Santa Fe owners with this transmission bring their cars to a Hyundai dealer for a TCU software update. If anyone's DCT transmission is determined to be damaged, it will be replaced by Hyundai at no charge, including any out-of-pocket expenses. The Hyundai plant where the Santa Fe is produced has added that software update to its transmissions as of June 14, 2024.
What transmission is Hyundai replacing the Santa Fe's dual-clutch transmission with?
It is apparent that Hyundai, facing the need to repair or possibly replace every single DCT that was used in the 2024 Santa Fe, decided to cut its losses and stop using the DCT in this vehicle. Hyundai will replace these transmissions, which came mated to the base engine, for the 2026 model year. The replacement transmission will be an eight-speed automatic using a torque converter.
For 2026, the Hyundai Santa Fe offers two engine options. One is the base (and only) 2.5-liter, turbocharged inline four-cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE) producing 277 horsepower, sending its power through its new eight-speed automatic transmission. Performance stats provided by Car and Driver testing for the Hyundai Santa Fe with ICE power, done when it had the DCT, included a 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds.
Please note that this DCT recall does not affect the Santa Fe Hybrid model, which has been using a conventional six-speed automatic transmission with its hybrid powertrain, and continues with the same transmission for the 2026 model year. Both of the Santa Fe versions, ICE and hybrid, are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.