Why Did Hyundai Discontinue The Santa Fe's Dual-Clutch Transmission?

The Hyundai Santa Fe is an affordable three-row SUV with a boldly designed body that is reminiscent of a Land Rover, but with a base price of $34,300 MSRP plus $1,495 freight. While the Santa Fe's styling is attractive, the vehicle was delivered to its customers with a hidden problem: a spectacularly high failure rate of 100% that impacts its eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). As a result, Hyundai has now discontinued the Santa Fe's eight-speed DCT.

An NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) Safety Recall Report reveals that 12,349 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles with this transmission were recalled. The report's description of the defect explained that the DCT had a Transmission Control Unit ("TCU") with software logic that could inadvertently allow the Santa Fe to roll away after the driver had shifted into Park. Damage to the transmission case and the parking pawl, which locks the output shaft of the transmission when it is shifted into Park, was also a possibility. This is not one of the biggest transmission recalls in recent history, but the failure rate is amazing.

The remedy for the DCT transmission's defect was to have all Santa Fe owners with this transmission bring their cars to a Hyundai dealer for a TCU software update. If anyone's DCT transmission is determined to be damaged, it will be replaced by Hyundai at no charge, including any out-of-pocket expenses. The Hyundai plant where the Santa Fe is produced has added that software update to its transmissions as of June 14, 2024.