5 Must-Have Accessories For Bikers Who Ride In The Rain
There are very few things that can keep a biker away from their motorcycle. For some, riding is not just about going from point A to point B; it's a sense of freedom that gives them an exhilarating experience that other modes of transport can't match. So, be it rain, snow, or heavy wind, they go out and enjoy what they feel offers an adrenaline rush. Riding can be risky even with the safest motorcycle equipped with the best tires. It becomes more challenging in adverse climatic conditions such as rain. Regardless of the weather, wearing the right gear is crucial for both safety and comfort. Appropriate motorcycle safety equipment can make the difference between an enjoyable ride and a dangerous one.
Thanks to modern advancements in gear technology, you can find a wide range of rain-specific gear, from waterproof gloves and boots to rainproof jackets and motorcycle covers. However, it should be noted that safety starts even before you wear the gear and hit the road in the rain. Regular maintenance of your motorcycle plays an equally important role. Smart bikers not only prep for an upcoming ride, but they also check the condition of their bikes after the ride.
With the right preparation, gear, and mindset, a biker can ace long rides in the rain, as these factors make the ride less intimidating. In fact, it can become one of the most rewarding experiences on two wheels.
Waterproof jacket
Probably one of the first things that a biker gets when shopping for proper riding gear is the motorcycle jacket. The market is full of jackets that not only give you that rider look but also provide extra protection from falls and harsh weather. However, you must not mistake a regular jacket for a waterproof one, because not all motorcycle jackets are waterproof. While they may promise protection, not all can withstand rain. You should specifically look for waterproof jackets that not only repel water but also allow ventilation to keep things dry.
Such waterproof jackets are designed using hydrophobic materials that repel water and keep the body dry inside and out. These jackets lock moisture out, keeping the inside cool and comfortable even in adverse climates. Aside from being waterproof, a biker should also look for jackets with sealed seams, zipper flaps, and adjustable cuffs to prevent rainwater from seeping in. Motorcycle News ranks the Alpinestars Bogota Pro Drystar jacket as one of the best waterproof jackets available.
You should also look for a waterproof jacket with thermal liners. Jackets with removable thermal liners are a better option since riding in the rain can get cold, and thermal liners keep you warm. If the weather is not that cold, you can detach them and use just the waterproof jacket. In addition to being waterproof, the jacket should have proper safety padding to ensure adequate protection.
Rainproof pants
Once you're sorted with protection for your upper body, you should now look for rainproof pants. Long rides in the rain can soak your lower half if you're wearing ordinary jeans or pants. Not only do they increase discomfort, but they also increase the risk of catching a cold and can cause distraction on the road. This is why investing in the best rainproof pants is important. These pants not only give you the confidence you need on the road when riding through rain, but they also let you keep your mind focused on the road rather than the water droplets getting inside your pants.
Rainproof pants are made of the same materials as waterproof jackets. The fabric is treated with a hydrophobic and water-repellent coating to prevent water from soaking in. They are also designed to be breathable, ensuring that the rider stays dry without overheating. Bikers must pay close attention and choose rainproof pants that have zippers near the lower legs above the boots, and ventilation panels that allow air to flow through without letting water drip in.
Just like waterproof jackets, rainproof pants also come with removable liners that can be used as per the climate to keep things cool or warm. Motorcycle News has rated the Pharao Cedar Textile trousers and Richa Atlantic 2 Gore-Tex trousers among the best rainproof pants for bikers. Alpinestars also has some of the best rainproof pants you can purchase.
Waterproof gloves and boots
We've not included helmets in this list because they're the most important gear that you must have; they can make the difference between life and death while riding. Riding boots and gloves are also among the most important things that you must invest in. Cold and wet hands and feet can irritate and make it uncomfortable to ride. When your hands and legs are exposed to rain or cold, they can quickly become numb, reducing reaction time and overall responsiveness.
Both North America and Europe have their safety standards in place. However, the most commonly used international safety system is the CE rating (Conformité Européenne, or European Conformity, in French). You should make sure that the gloves and boots you purchase have these ratings. Second, the gloves and boots should not only be waterproof, but they should also be made of breathable materials, have inner thermal linings, and provide extra grip to help maintain control of your bike during rain.
There are brands offering waterproof gloves that come with touch-compatible fingertips, allowing you to use your phone with the gloves on in the rain. Your boots should have a padded interior and an anti-slip grip to prevent slips when walking on wet roads. Ride Adventures Blog rates the Klim Badlands GTX, Dainese Scout 2 Gore-Tex, and Alpinestars Corozal V2 Drystar Gloves among the best for rain. It also highly rates the Forma Adventure boots, Klim Adventure GTX, and Alpinestars SMX 6 V2 Drystar boots as some of the best rainproof options.
Waterproof motorcycle cover
Riding in the rain can be quite hazardous and challenging for a biker, as roads get slippery and wet, and the chances of accidents increase due to low visibility. In most cases, it is best to stop, park the bike somewhere safe, and take shelter. By doing this, you are not only protecting yourself from harm but also protecting the bike from water damage. Though rainwater isn't directly harmful to motorcycles, prolonged exposure may leave marks or cause corrosion. For these situations, a waterproof motorcycle cover is a must-have for bikers who ride in the rain.
A waterproof motorcycle cover will also protect accessories you have attached to your bike, such as cameras, mounts, panniers, or other luggage racks. You won't have to detach them once you properly cover your bike. These covers are made from advanced synthetic materials, similar to other waterproof gear. They not only prevent rain but also block dust, UV rays, and other external elements from damaging your motorcycle. With all these benefits and its small size, a motorcycle cover is a must-have in any biker's rain-ride kit.
Reflective vest and stickers
Most of the time, accidents during rain happen because of low visibility. If you are a biker yourself, you might've heard this common phrase, "Sorry, I didn't see you." Well, you can't blame them, as visibility drops too low during the rains. But that shouldn't be a reason for you to scrap your riding plans during the rainy season. You can gear up with a reflective vest and apply reflective stickers all around your bike and equipment to be visible to everyone on the road when it pours.
Reflective jackets or vests are made of materials that bounce back light from vehicle headlights, streetlamps, or other light sources, ensuring that the biker is properly visible on the road. This gives others more time to respond safely in rainy conditions. However, you cannot just buy anything that says "reflective." You need to ensure that the reflective vest has proper certification, is made of high-quality material, and fits comfortably over your other gear.
The same is the case with reflective stickers. You can apply them to your luggage rack, number plate, and helmet. Reflective vests and stickers aren't just add-ons to your rain-ride kit; they are necessities.