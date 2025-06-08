9 Of The Best Motorcycle Covers You Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Protecting your bike from the elements is one of the best things you can do for it, but not everyone has the dream garage. The ravages of sun, rain, and curious or malicious neighbor children can take a toll on our favorite conveyance's beautiful paint and dazzling chrome. If you happen to be short of interior storage space for your bike, a motorcycle cover is the next best thing. A cover might not be among the accessories that will make your next ride safer, but it sure can pay dividends in maintaining the quality and repair of your bike. It might be the best way to protect your bike this side of motorcycle insurance.
Not all covers are created equal, and several factors must be considered to ensure the maximum protection possible. Breathability, ease of use, fit, waterproofing, ultraviolet (UV) resistance, and temperature resistance for those hot exhaust pipes all come into play when considering which cover to buy.
Fortunately, as a passionate motorcycle rider with over 20 years of experience, half my career as a motorcycle enthusiast and owner was spent in apartments. My bikes sat in weather as varied as the steamy summers of South Carolina and the icy winters of Western New York. I watched subpar covers wither away, and quality covers protect against the worst of the weather. If you're in the market for a blanket to tuck in your bike buddy at night, it's important to pay attention to a few critical factors.
What to consider when shopping for a motorcycle cover.
The first thing to look for in a proper motorcycle cover is fit. Bikes come in all shapes and sizes; if the cover you choose doesn't fit yours, its quality is moot. Fit isn't only about whether it technically covers your bike. Too large, and you're fighting with a billowing sail in the parking lot, some dragging along the ground, collecting dirt and gravel. Too small, and it is a wrestling match to get it on; it might not cover everything.
The other primary considerations are material and environment. The type of material your cover is made of will dictate its resistance to the elements. If you live in the Pacific Northwest and neglect to choose a waterproof cover, it will trap moisture, which leads to rust. Conversely, if you live in Arizona, waterproofing might not be as much of a concern as UV protection, which damages paint, rubber, and exposed wiring.
The final consideration when choosing a motorcycle cover is weight and intended usage. Are you looking for a cover to protect your bike during a long winter or something light and portable for overnight road trips? It's important to remember that covers can be surprisingly heavy, and this comes with tradeoffs. Also, consider whether you'll be covering a hot bike or waiting for it to cool off.
Using our experience, consumer research, and customer reviews, we scoured the market for motorcycle covers and outline some ideal choices for any usage.
Nelson Rigg Defender Extreme
Nelson Rigg has a multi-decade history of producing premium motorcycle luggage and accessories. Founded in 1972, the company has more than 50 years of experience developing motorcycle covers, and its current product line reflects that experience.
The Defender Extreme Motorcycle Cover can be found on Amazon or at Nelson Rigg's website. For between $90 and $125, depending on sales and the type of cover you need, you get a super sturdy cover suitable for just about any weather. The Defender Extreme is made from UltraMax fabric — a miracle material developed by Hiraoka & Company for outdoor applications where weatherproofing and flexibility are crucial.
The UltraMax material is a basic fabric impregnated with PVC Paste Gel via three-dimensional bonding. The result is a material that combats the most intense UV rays, preserving the paint on your beloved bike. It's also 100% waterproof, and Nelson Rigg takes that a step further by electronically sealing the seams to keep errant droplets out. The cover also incorporates heat-resistant panels to defend against hot pipes or engines. On the inside, a soft liner prevents the windshield from getting scratched. Venting allows hot air to escape, reducing condensation.
The Extreme Defender includes a belly strap and elastic hem, so the cover remains secure in the wind. One of the nice things about the Defender is that you can order it in multiple sizes, so there should be a cover that works as well for tall adventure bikes as for full-bagger cruisers.
Oxford Stormex
We can't all live in sunny southern California, where rain is a novelty and snow a rarity. If you want to protect your bike against the elements, maybe turning to England and its famously poor weather is the move. Like Nelson Riggs, Oxford was established in the early 1970s with an eye toward developing premium motorcycling products. Fast forward to the modern day, and its Stormex line of covers provides a sturdy shield against sunlight, rain, wind, and even snow.
The Stormex might not be the first choice if portability is what you're going for, but its heavy-duty construction translates to protection. It features externally bonded seams, vents that reduce condensation, dyed fibers that prevent UV radiation from filtering through, and reflective panels. These panels are strategically placed to ensure that the cover is visible to unwary parkers at night, reducing the likelihood of your bike getting knocked over or bumped. The cover also includes a wraparound splash protector and an adjustable belly strap.
The outer surface is durable and backed by a padded lining that absorbs modest impacts without transferring damage to the bike. The cover stretches over and encompasses both wheels to keep your rubber out of potentially damaging sunlight. While the Stormex isn't the cheapest cover out there, its price of $175.49 on Amazon is in line with the comprehensive protection it offers.
Vevor Folding Motorcycle Shelter
Perhaps tucking your bike in at night isn't enough, and you want it to have its own motorcycle tent camping experience? If so, the Vevor Folding Motorcycle Shelter might be for you. Vevor is a Chinese company that started in 2007 to get a piece of the household and commercial supplies market. It must have worked because today, it is a transnational behemoth operating around the globe.
Vevor's take on motorcycle protection is a little different. The company makes multiple portable shelters that can be used as sheds and carports, and it has taken its expertise to the motorcycle market. Rather than wrapping your bike up in a sleeping bag like a typical cover, the Folding Motorcycle Shelter gives it its own tent.
Small enough to fit in a standard parking space, the shelter uses a powder-coated steel frame that unfolds over your bike. The material is 600D Oxford waterproof fabric that is waterproof, windproof, and UV-resistant. Vevor counters with available expansion bolts for semi-permanent installation or weighted bags secure it to the ground for added flexibility.
One major potential drawback is the size and weight of the cover. It rolls up nicely into a neat package for transportation, but it is far too long to fit on a motorcycle. This shelter would be ideal in a place where it could be installed and remain in place on a semi-permanent basis. If this is the solution you've been looking for, Vevor's website currently offers it for $160.29.
Favoto Motorcycle Cover All Season
Buying a motorcycle cover certainly can break the bank, but it doesn't necessarily have to. If you're looking for something to protect your bike from the worst of it without taking out a second mortgage, Favoto might have the solution.
Offering several sizes and colors that range from 86 inches to 116 inches, the Favoto All Season Cover will fit 95% of bikes out there. It is made from 210D-weight Oxford fabric with an interior silver coating that blocks out UV rays. The fabric also helps protect your leather from rain and dust and keeps it out of the worst of the heat.
While the thinner weight might not absorb blows quite like the heavier material featured in the above entries, the bright side is that it's not so onerous to fold up or transport. It also comes with its own storage bag for when it is not in use. Weighing just 1.6 pounds, it folds up enough to stick in a saddlebag for an overnight trip when you don't want to pack in the Vevor tent.
The most attractive aspect of the Favoto is undoubtedly its price. Currently available on Amazon for under $30, you don't have to spend as much as you did on your helmet for some quality protection. And with over 23,000 reviews, it maintains a 4.5-star rating, which bodes well in the bang-for-buck department.
Nelson Rigg All Weather Half Cover
Space on a motorcycle is limited already. Carrying around a bulky full-sized cover may be more of a burden than you're willing to take on. If you're a commuter who wants to keep the worst of the rain or sun off the critical parts of your motorcycle while it sits in the work parking lot, a half cover with its compact size and lightweight design could be the answer.
Once again, Nelson Rigg comes to the rescue with an affordable and highly-rated half cover. This all-weather half-cover, which extends from the handlebars to the rear end of your bike, is a reliable shield against harmful UV rays that can cause the leather to dry and crack. And it doesn't just provide UV protection — it's also waterproof, ensuring that even an unexpected downpour won't leave you with a wet seat for your ride home.
The half cover is unlikely to be the solution for year-round apartment life motorcycle protection, but it will certainly take the edge off when it counts. Weighing a mere 1.5 pounds and measuring approximately five inches long when packed into its included carrying case, the cover is small enough to fit in a fork bag or even a jacket pocket. Currently available on Amazon for just under $37, it's a relatively affordable investment for some peace of mind.
Dowco Guardian Weatherall Plus
Dowco Powersports has arguably been in the cover game since 1922 — back when it provided covers for humans as the Dow Awning and Tent Company. Operating out of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, it pivoted to designing and building premium motorcycle luggage and covers in 1978.
With a lineage like that, it's no surprise that Dowco's Guardian Weatherall Plus is highly rated and well-regarded. Sturdy, waterproof, and breathable, the Weatherall Plus is made from dyed polyester fabric with a water-repellent top coat and an internal cotton lining that prevents scratches on the windshield.
Waterproof and ventilated, the Dowco protects against UV radiation and rain and incorporates heat shielding to prevent melting if thrown over a bike that has not yet cooled down. Elastic trim along the bottom and a quick-disconnect belly strap ensure a snug but unrestrictive fit and quick access. The seams are double-stitched and sealed against the weather.
One of the nice bonuses about this cover is its carrying bag. Many covers come with bags, but Dowco recognized the need for portability by incorporating a compression carrier, which reduces the cover to approximately 15-by-12-by-5 inches in size. It won't fit in a fork bag, but it should fit if you have a backpack or decent saddle bags. Dowco also prioritizes security by providing a wheel lock pass-through slot and an alarm pocket for those who use theft-deterrent devices. An unnecessary but telling touch that shows that Dowco thinks about its products and the end user.
Kemimoto
While relatively young compared to some companies on this list, Kemimoto started in 2011 with its heart in the right place. Formed by five riders frustrated with the quality of aftermarket products, Kemimoto began in the off-road world. If you have any sense of how tough off-roading can be on a machine, you'll know that only the best quality product will combat damage.
Kemimoto expanded quickly to become a member of the Specialty Equipment Market Association. It now produces a wide range of covers and other equipment, with a focus on engineering and design. One of the advantages of its wide range is that it accommodates whatever type of bike you have.
While this cover is geared toward dressers like Road Kings and Ultra Glides, other covers are specifically designed for sport bikes, such as the Yamaha YZF-R6. Whichever bike you need it for, Kemimoto has you covered. Its covers are made with water-resistant 420D Oxford fabric that fights the elements without busting the bank. The Kemimoto might not include some features found in more expensive covers, such as heat shielding, but it will still protect your bike.
Kemimoto even offers covers for UTVs and other less traditionally shaped machines. Not for nothing, but the covers come in assorted colors and look quite nice draped over your bike. Perhaps the nicest thing about its covers is the price, which ranges from $40 to $70, depending on the size. Explore Kemimoto's Amazon store to discover exactly what you're looking for.
Winpower Indoor Motorcycle Cover
We've covered everything from rain and UV-proof materials to a virtual tent you tuck your bike into, but not everyone needs that. For those who store their bikes indoors but want an extra layer of protection against dust or barn cats, Winpower provides its indoor cover. Please note that this cover is not waterproof, as it is primarily intended for indoor use.
While it may not be weatherproof, Winpower's cover is like a soft, protective blanket for your bike. It shields your bike from dust, paint fade, and general exposure. It also helps to maintain the wash and polish you so diligently applied over several hours on your day off, keeping your bike clean and shiny.
The cover is made from a wrinkle-resistant, soft, stretchy cloth that gently treats your paint and chrome. The cover comes in three sizes, ranging from 104-by-41-by-49 inches to 96 x 41 x 49 inches. If those dimensions don't translate directly to your bike, don't worry; The polyester cloth is highly elastic and can stretch 15-20% for a snug fit. It also includes security hooks and an elastic hem to secure the cover nicely.
Advance Outdoor 6 x 8 Outdoor Portable Storage Shelter
If the semi-permanent nature of the Vevor Folding Motorcycle Shelter piqued your interest, but you want to take it a step further, consider the Advance Outdoor 6-by-8 Outdoor Portable Storage Shelter. While technically a cover, it is more like a shed or small garage that allows you to move around or even perform maintenance on your motorcycle while keeping out of the elements.
The triple-layer 240 PE ripstop material is sturdy, waterproof, and treated to resist UV penetration, snow, and dust. The package includes L-stakes to secure it to the ground in case of wind. Draped over 1.5-inch steel framing, it is ventilated to keep hot air from baking your bike or yourself when you're inside. One standout feature is the presence of a door on both ends. Secured by double zippers and buckles, it makes the shed a roll-in, roll-out affair for easy access to your bike when needed.
This shelter can also protect other items, such as ATVs, dirt bikes, or multiple motorcycles. Measuring 96-by-72-by-84 inches, it has a healthy footprint and is far from portable at 58 pounds, but it is an excellent offering for those with limited storage space but a place to set it up. Advance stands by its product with a one-year replacement policy for poles and canopy covers and an extended replacement policy for connectors, foot pads, pegs, and anchors. At $167.19 on Amazon, it costs less than some high-end covers that only sit on your bike.
Methodology
As fellow bike enthusiasts, we understand the importance of keeping our beloved rides safe in all conditions. Drawing on our shared passion and extensive experience, we've identified the key factors that distinguish a good motorcycle cover from a less effective one.
Our selection process involved a comprehensive review of consumer feedback, company websites, and discussions on various aspects of motorcycle covers. We considered factors such as material, weatherproofing, portability, convenience, purpose, and potential usage needs. This ensures that there's something for everyone on this list, and many of the companies involved have a proven track record of producing high-quality motorcycle products.