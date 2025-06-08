9 Of The Best Motorcycle Covers You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Protecting your bike from the elements is one of the best things you can do for it, but not everyone has the dream garage. The ravages of sun, rain, and curious or malicious neighbor children can take a toll on our favorite conveyance's beautiful paint and dazzling chrome. If you happen to be short of interior storage space for your bike, a motorcycle cover is the next best thing. A cover might not be among the accessories that will make your next ride safer, but it sure can pay dividends in maintaining the quality and repair of your bike. It might be the best way to protect your bike this side of motorcycle insurance.

Not all covers are created equal, and several factors must be considered to ensure the maximum protection possible. Breathability, ease of use, fit, waterproofing, ultraviolet (UV) resistance, and temperature resistance for those hot exhaust pipes all come into play when considering which cover to buy.

Fortunately, as a passionate motorcycle rider with over 20 years of experience, half my career as a motorcycle enthusiast and owner was spent in apartments. My bikes sat in weather as varied as the steamy summers of South Carolina and the icy winters of Western New York. I watched subpar covers wither away, and quality covers protect against the worst of the weather. If you're in the market for a blanket to tuck in your bike buddy at night, it's important to pay attention to a few critical factors.

