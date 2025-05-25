Is Classic Motorcycle Insurance Cheaper Than Policies For New Bikes?

Not unlike their four-wheeled counterparts, motorcycles are subject to all kinds of paperwork before they can legally hit the road. One of the most important things to square away is insurance, both for your physical and financial wellbeing, as well as those of other motorists. To no surprise, insuring a motorcycle isn't a practice limited to modern models. Even the most reliable vintage motorcycles ever built need to be insured, though it's not quite the same as insuring a newer ride. In fact, there are some cost differences between these two policy types to keep in mind.

In most cases, if you're looking to insure a classic, vintage, or antique motorcycle, you'll be dealing with lower premium costs than those of a modern bike. The fact is, as awesome as newer bikes can be, when it comes to replacing parts — or the entire bike — in the event of an accident, it's going to cost the insurance company more on average to do so. However, in some instances, you could have to endure higher premiums on an old motorcycle. If the particular model has increased in value dramatically throughout the years, or has been customized to a major extent, higher premiums could follow.

With all of this in mind, it should be clarified what exactly constitutes a classic motorcycle. Here's what insurance companies generally look for when it comes to such bikes, and what you need to do for your ride to keep it insured.

