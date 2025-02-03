Every Major Motorcycle Insurance Brand Ranked Worst To Best (According To Users)

Insurance has become a huge part of road safety and casualty management. And while motorcycles are less common than cars on the road, they account for a disproportionate share of traffic accidents. In 2022, motorcyclists constituted 14.6% of traffic fatalities, even though motorcycles made up only 3% of registered vehicles. Even the safest motorcycles (and motorcyclists) can end up in a crash because car drivers overlook their lower-profile neighbors.

Today, several brands offer motorcycle insurance, some classifying it under their general auto insurance while others fully specialize in this policy type. However, while recognizing the need to have an insurer, users often struggle to find ones they can rely on. Insurers are notorious for delaying claims, being impossible to communicate with, and sometimes denying claims outright. According to JD Power, only 15% of auto insurance users have high levels of trust in their insurer, and more than half have low trust levels.

Several companies have managed to remain on the positive side of customers' confidence. We've examined reviews from various platforms like Consumer Affairs and JD Power, looking at the feedback on well-known motorcycle insurance brands. Here is every motorcycle insurance brand ranked worst to best, according to users.

