7 Adventure-Ready Motorcycle Camper Trailers
North America's broad motorways and legally preserved outdoor spaces tempt the heart of any lover of the open road. The sky overhead, nature all around, and the thrill of motorcycling make for a neat package. Riders can achieve this with tents for motorcycle camping, but today we're focusing on motorcycle campers.
The Venn diagram of camping and motorcycling enthusiasts shares a generous intersection, and adventure-ready motorcycle campers offer a unique twist on the experience. The ability to pull your home about with a loved one, without sacrificing saddle time, will be a dream for some.
However, you should consider camper specifications, building material, functionality, setup, and cost when shopping around. Not every trailer is rigged for adventure. Understanding suspension setups, towing capacity, tires, and other technical information will save you from headaches in the long run, and ensure you're well-informed and prepared for your adventure.
Campers come in different sizes, shapes, and configurations. Manufacturers build multiple shell types, from hard to soft. Onboard batteries add weight, and the largest motorcycle campers on the market can really tip the scales. Bikes on long road trips must be also capable of pulling over 300 pounds for long distances, and a camper should not exceed half of the curb weight of the motorcycle without passengers.
With all that said, let's dive into the which adventure-ready motorcycle campers are primed for hitching up and hauling.
Best All Rounder: Kompact Mini Mate
The Kompact Mini Mate is a lightweight motorcycle camper suitable for mild adventuring on the open road. Its pop-up camper construction offers a sturdy blend of comfort and versatility. It will provide shelter along most roadways and campsites in the United States, features interior lighting, 15 cubic feet of storage space, and a minimum weight of 260 pounds.
The Mini Mate is a compact camper with a towed configuration dimension of 60 inches long by 40 inches wide. However, it opens into a foldout tent with a cushioned base that can accommodate two sleeping people up to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and a combined recommended weight of 500 pounds.
An independent rear suspension with high-speed tires indicates Kompact's commitment to long-haul motorcycling on highways. The Mini Mate is excellent for pulling off at the nearest campsite. It works well for scheduled stops at your favorite place by the lake and as quick shelter from unexpected weather, taking only two minutes to set up and providing stiff canvas sheets to keep out the worst of the wind and rain.
Kompact offers some goodies and upgrades during its ordering process. The advertised price of $3,895 can quickly climb with add-ons like awnings, light bars, covers, and towing equipment. If your bike isn't already rigged for a camper, it could end up costing you a decent amount more.
The Kompact Minimate nonetheless presents as a capable and comfortable camper for weekend road trips and beyond.
Little Guy MyPod
If the Mini Mate is the pop-up, the MyPod is the gooseneck-style, hard-shelled tow-along trailer of the cycling world. Molded from lightweight fiberglass, the MyPod offers many luxuries from the world of premium camping.
The 12V power system and 110V converter in the MyPod is a game-changer, providing lighting and device-charging potential with virtually no setup required. This means you can pull over and dive in without any hassle. From the perspective of a truck-based pull-along camper, the MyPod might seem a bit Spartan, lacking bathroom facilities, for example. But considering the diverse nature of camping, from sleeping in the dirt to powering up your off-road bus, the MyPod's comfort after a long day in the weather is undeniable.
There's a 12 x 19-inch television inside. Armed with a 5,000 BTU air conditioner, the MyPod can make a cozy home base on a rainy day when the call of the open road isn't so loud. However, all that wiring, hardware, and cushioning adds up. The MyPod weighs 840 pounds with a tongue weight of 110 pounds.
Comfort is a priority in the MyPod, as it no doubt is for the thousands of riders with premium full-displacement motorcycles capable of pulling it.
Solace Deluxe Motorcycle Camping Trailer
Like the lightweight canvas pull-along Mini Mate, the Solace Deluxe Motorcycle Camping Trailer offers quick setup and a sturdy sleeping platform off the ground. However, its standout feature is the standing-room entryway. This versatile space can be transformed into anything from a private area to changing clothes to a cozy dining spot on a rainy day. Motorcycle camping requires a decent bit of gear, and the Solace provides storage possibilities for boots, helmets, batteries, propane tanks, and useful camping gadgets.
When fully set up, the Solace measures 104 inches, 43 inches wide, and 38 inches high. It weighs 400 pounds and has a tongue weight of 20 pounds. Unfolded, it provides a generous 6-foot, 7-inch head clearance and distinct sleeping and dining areas. It's like having a deluxe tent tailored to your motorcycle. With a pair of sleeping bags and a camp stove, it offers immediate access to shelter and makes you feel right at home on the road.
The Solace is designed with a maximum load capacity of 450 pounds and a hitch height of 15.5 inches. Its construction is lightweight and user-friendly, making it a breeze to set up and use. While it's most suitable for casual, fair-weather adventure, the included cooler and cooler rack adds a touch of comfort in the wilderness. Paired with a bottle of wine and a good steak, the Solace might make an excellent partner.
Time Out Deluxe
The Time Out Deluxe is a step up from the Solace, with more storage and living space. It's wrapped in a hard shell with a cooler aboard, and when opened, it transforms into a spacious tent condo with sleeping quarters and a living area. Time Out is a reputable brand in the motorcycle towing industry and has introduced several campers, but the Deluxe is its largest yet.
Time Out claims a three-minute setup window for the Deluxe, making it quick and easy to pull over and get shelter. Even if it took twice as long as that, it'd still a remarkably fast setup. While the Deluxe may not be the best option in harsh weather, it's a stable platform for a comfortable night or two.
However, the $6,000 out-the-door price climbs rapidly once you begin clicking through Time Out's order page. Options for awnings, locks, cushions, luggage, brake upgrades, covers, and more can add hundreds to the bill quickly.
Even without the extras, the Time Out Deluxe offers a comfortable space for a good night's sleep. With just a cozy sleeping bag and an air mattress, you can easily settle in for the night.
USA Trailer Double Duty Utility Camping Trailer
The USA Trailer Double Duty Utility Camping Trailer promises a sturdy shelter on a motorcycle camping trip. It arrives disassembled on a 93-inch x 65-inch pallet, which the buyer must unpack and construct. Its lightweight build, low center of gravity, and stable platform allow a tow-along that blossoms into a spacious tent experience.
Two wings unfold to create sleeping platforms divided by a central open corridor. Upon that foundation, a durable, fair-weather tent blossoms with zippable screens, a mini-awning, and a stepped platform to keep residents off the ground.
This is a wide and long addition to a motorcycling package. From the tip of the tongue to the tail of the trailer, the whole shebang is 136 inches long. At 80 inches wide, this trailer provides a stable platform that comes at the expense of weight.
This motorcycle camping trailer weighs 800 pounds empty, has a load capacity of 1200 pounds, and has a maximum tongue weight of 200 pounds. It is a big, sturdy trailer. Ensuring you have the right adventure motorcycle for your unique experience is paramount.
SylvanSport GO Towing Pop-Up Camper
One of the beautiful things about motorcycling is the variety of ways to enjoy the sport. Not everyone's weekend outdoor motorcycle adventure includes towing around a camper with an overloaded bike. Maybe you want to pack up your classic dirt bike and head to the hills or drag a knee from the side of your beloved Yamaha R6 for a track weekend.
The SylvanSport GO accommodates these missions with ease. A towing vehicle is involved, but what interesting adventure expedition doesn't have a support vehicle? The neat part about the GO is that once the bikes are offloaded at the campsite or trailhead, the trailer converts to an elegant pop shelter for four adults.
The control-tilt platform of the SylvanSport GO empowers you to load up anything from a pair of motocross bikes to a single cruiser motorcycle to an ATV for a hunting trip. Once the goodies are unloaded, it unfolds into a tent with an awning under which to shelter the motorcycles, giving you full control over your adventure setup.
Unlike motorcycle tow-along campers, the SylvanSport GO is not limited by the nature of the motorcycle's power. When paired with a full-sized SUV or truck, this hybrid camper/trailer provides numerous options for bringing along comfort items and accessing power for charging devices.
Momentum M-Class Toy Hauler
This one's for those who want to go camping and biking together comfortably and don't care what it costs. A toy hauler is one of the most luxurious ways to combine your love for motorcycles with your love of the great outdoors (and a full kitchen and big-screen TV). It can hold your motorcycle or dirt bike in its belly while your large, possibly six-figure pickup truck chugs you over the mountains of West Virginia for the hill climb weekend of a lifetime. Upon reaching camp, the bikes are evicted in favor of the master of the house, who enjoys amenities like running water and working facilities.
The Momentum M-Class Toyhauler comes in an array of paint schemes, can stretch up to 45 feet long, and includes an up to 17-foot long garage with tie-down systems, spare beds, storage for tools, and an optional bathroom. Inside, a main bedroom and full kitchen provide an opportunity for meals after a day on the track.
Towing one of these monsters is no mean feat, but then again, neither is buying one. The Momentum M-Class has a gross vehicle weigh rating of 22,500 pounds and a hitch weight of 3,382 pounds. It will take a serious vehicle to tow this thing, but at the end of the day, it offers everything you could want for a camping and motorcycling adventure.