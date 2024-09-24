3 Of The Largest Motorcycle Campers On The Market (And The Bikes Big Enough To Pull Them)

Motorcycle adventures have a few limiting factors and just how much stuff you can bring with you is near the top of that list. Some riders prefer to go ultra-light, packing as little as possible. Like a hiker trying to make haste on the Pacific Crest Trail, they'll cut their toothbrushes in half, bring a tarp as a makeshift tent and forgo luxuries like pillows, using their detached motorcycle seats instead. Other motorcyclists go with some saddlebags and maybe even a backpack or waist bag to bring along essentials, stopping at camp sites or hotels along the way — a bit more luxurious experience. Eventually, there's the ultimate luxury move of bringing your motorcycle along with you via a trailer of its own, pulling it out for the fun bits of the journey while you relax in the front seat of your tow vehicle, but that means the motorcycle riding is kept to a minimum.

What if you want to ride your motorcycle a long distance, camp or haul gear along the way, and you want to bring a trailer along for the ride? There are several options for pull-behind motorcycle trailers that allow you to bring along an impressive amount of extra gear. There are even pop-up campers that allow for full-size sleeping accommodations. Here are a few examples, along with how much motorcycle you'll need to tow them.