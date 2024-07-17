Leather Vs Hard-Shell Saddlebags: Which Is Best For Your Harley-Davidson?

If you count yourself among the millions who've purchased a motorcycle from legendary American manufacturer Harley-Davidson, you've likely already made a slew of decisions to turn that bike into your own. One thing you may not have fully considered at the point of purchase is the on-board storage options for your Harley-Davidson. After all, even if your primary reason for purchasing a motorcycle is for the occasional weekend ride, at some point you may need to either pack something to take with you on the road or bring something home from your ride.

Luckily, most Harley-Davidson motorcycles are well-equipped for the addition of easy-on, easy-off saddlebags that can help you carry a few necessary items with you. But investing in a saddlebag for your Harley means carefully considering several more details that will directly influence the look and overall ride of the bike itself. Given the facts, they are decisions you should not take lightly.

Once you get past major choices like the size of saddlebag you need, the question of materials will be one of the more major decisions you'll face, with leather and hard-shell designs serving as the primary options. Those are, of course, dramatically different in terms of both style and functionality. If you're struggling to decide which option best suits the needs of you and your Harley-Davidson, here's a look at some of the pros and cons of each.