Leather Vs Hard-Shell Saddlebags: Which Is Best For Your Harley-Davidson?
If you count yourself among the millions who've purchased a motorcycle from legendary American manufacturer Harley-Davidson, you've likely already made a slew of decisions to turn that bike into your own. One thing you may not have fully considered at the point of purchase is the on-board storage options for your Harley-Davidson. After all, even if your primary reason for purchasing a motorcycle is for the occasional weekend ride, at some point you may need to either pack something to take with you on the road or bring something home from your ride.
Luckily, most Harley-Davidson motorcycles are well-equipped for the addition of easy-on, easy-off saddlebags that can help you carry a few necessary items with you. But investing in a saddlebag for your Harley means carefully considering several more details that will directly influence the look and overall ride of the bike itself. Given the facts, they are decisions you should not take lightly.
Once you get past major choices like the size of saddlebag you need, the question of materials will be one of the more major decisions you'll face, with leather and hard-shell designs serving as the primary options. Those are, of course, dramatically different in terms of both style and functionality. If you're struggling to decide which option best suits the needs of you and your Harley-Davidson, here's a look at some of the pros and cons of each.
Hard-shell saddlebags are designed for maxium protection of your gear
We'll start with the hard-shell variation, as they tend to rank among the more durable options available to Harley-Davidson owners. If you regularly find yourself transporting precious cargo on your rides (i.e. cameras, laptops, or other pricey trinkets), investing in a bag made from durable fiberglass or molded plastics, or more heavy-duty materials like aluminum or stainless steel may save you the financial strain of replacing said cargo in the case of some unforeseen calamity on the road.
Likewise, hard-shell saddlebags are generally easier to lock up for those moments when you might need to leave your bike unattended, and, depending on the build, may prove more protective than their leather counterparts when you invariably find yourself riding in the rain. Though they are generally believed to be more aerodynamic than leather bags, some hard-shelled saddlebags can be a bit bulky. So, if sleekness is what you need to complete the look of your Harley-Davidson, you'll want to be discerning in your search for a hard-shell saddlebag.
Perhaps more importantly, buying a hard-shell carrier means you'll likely need to hard mount it to your bike. That will, naturally, add a bit of bulk and weight to your build. It may also add some extra cost to an already pricey investment, as the touch of a motorcycle professional may be needed for the install. Once on board, however, you can ride like lightning knowing that your gear is well-protected within a durable hard-shell casing.
Leather saddlebags are about aesthetic appeal
There are, arguably, some builds of Harley-Davidson in which a hard-shell saddlebag simply will not do, either because the bike won't support the bulk, or because it doesn't match the bike in terms of aesthetic appeal. That's particularly true for some of the more iconic Harley-Davidson builds where a hard-shell case may look too modern.
When it comes to aesthetics, leather saddlebags are the way to go, if only because nothing screams "vintage appeal" quite like worn-in leather. Ditto for the Harley-Davidson brand, as leather jackets and riding gear have become synonymous with its motorcycles and company culture over the years. Aesthetic appeal aside, modern leather saddlebags do provide many of the same perks as hard-shell bags, including locking mechanisms, throw over and hard-mount options, quick release mounts, and, in some cases, even water-proofing.
However, many leather saddlebags merely offer water-resistant construction, meaning you'll want to double check that your leather bags come with rain covers, or invest in some separately before riding in inclement weather. Though leather bags are also quite sturdy in construction, the softer material obviously may not offer as much protection as hard-shell in the event of an accident, and could be more susceptible to thievery. Leather saddlebags may require more upkeep than hard-shells too, as they are more sensitive to the elements and tend to lose sheen faster than plastics or metals. Apart from those potential drawbacks, if you're riding a vintage Harley-Davidson, a leather saddlebag setup can dramatically bolster your bike's curb appeal.
Hard-shell and leather aren't the only saddlebag options on the modern market
There are, of course, saddlebags made from things other than leather and hard-shell available on the market these days, with materials like nylon and polyester providing a notable alternative to the more traditional options. While those may not suit many Harley-Davidson builds from an aesthetic standpoint, the material will likely be lighter in weight than some leather and hard-shell offerings while sacrificing little in terms of durability.
Such bags can also be made fully waterproof, making them ideal for riders who live in the more rain-prone corners of the world. As is the case with many leather options, most of these alternative material saddlebag options do not require hard-mounting on your motorcycle and are, instead, designed in the more traditional cowboy style "throw over" fashion, meaning they secure easily just under your seat, fastening to rails on either side of your bike. Unlike leather, nylon constructs require little in the way of upkeep, as the material is designed to better withstand the elements.
There are, of course, leather and hard-shell throw over saddlebags available as well. But if you're on the hunt for a durable saddlebag that marries the old style with the new and won't add much weight to your bike, a set of nylon bags may be the way to go. The only question is whether or not you can make that style work with your Harley-Davidson.