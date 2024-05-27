5 Of The Best Tents For Motorcycle Camping
With camping gaining popularity, it might have you wanting to take your motorcycle out into the wilderness to see what all the fuss is about. Motorcycle camping isn't exactly the same as going into a campground with your truck pulling a camper, or even car camping. You have to be far more picky about what you bring along with you, and that means you'll usually be going without a camping gadgets and portable grills that you could take car camping.
There are many different tents out there, and some of the cooler ones have a garage-like space for your motorcycle to be tucked away out of the elements. If you don't want to spend for the extra quality of life upgrades like that, you can stick with a smaller tent that will keep you safe and dry overnight. No matter the case, there are plenty of options available, and each one on this list is backed up by high user scores. A more in-depth explanation of how these five tents were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Wolf Walker Motorcycle Tent
If you're looking for something that can keep your motorcycle dry overnight, the Wolf Walker tent is a perfect option for you. For $215.99 from Amazon, you get a tent that'll let you camp out overnight while also providing a cover for your motorcycle. You might think having a spot for a motorcycle would take up a lot of the room, but you still have room for two or three people with the motorcycle. However, it would get cramped fast if you're all trying to fit air mattresses in there. It comes bundled with a storage bag that lets it get all packed up and tucked away on your bike when you're all done.
This tent has a 4.4 out of five user score on Amazon based on more than 140 ratings. While it's advertised as being waterproof with a rainfly for cover, some reviewers have noted water soaks through the liner and gets the floor wet. Other reviewers mention it being a good tent during storms, so your mileage will vary.
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent
A cheap, no-frills tent that will keep you inside overnight is exactly what the Coleman Sundome tent offers. It's available from Amazon for $68.78, and its easy 10-minute setup makes it a breeze to make your campsite. There's no fancy way to keep your motorcycle housed inside as this is meant for two people, but you can opt for bigger sizes if you have more people with you. Coleman recommends the tent for backpacking and hiking,
With more than 20,000 ratings on Amazon, this Coleman tent has a 4.7 out of five rating. There's nothing particularly fancy about the tent, but it's affordable and easy to carry around, which makes it a solid option for somebody camping out with their motorcycle. If all you're looking for is a way to stay dry overnight while having a roof over your head, it's hard to beat this tent for the price. It comes with a carrying bag so when you're all done with the tent you can get it packed away and back on the road within minutes. The poles fold up nicely, so you won't have issues storing it away nicely on a motorcycle.
Outsunny Multifunctional Folding Camping Cots
While not exactly a traditional tent, the Outsunny folding camping cot get you elevated off the ground and give you housing that'll keep you dry from any potential rain. This is an option for solo bikers who don't want or need to set up a whole tent. The cot comes with an air mattress and a dome covering for $124.99 from Amazon, where it has a 4.2 out of five user score. It seems like quite a bit to pack away, and everything weighs 27.1 pounds, making it heavier than some of the other options on the list. Some reviewers note it's too wide to stow away on a bike, but others mention how it was fine for road tripping on a motorcycle, so perhaps you'll need to measure the dimensions of your motorcycle beforehand.
With this being more of a raised bed, you do have the downsides of not having a ton of storage space. If you're looking for a simple way to sleep overnight and get going again in the morning, then this is a good choice for you. If you want to have additional room outside of just a bed, you'd want to go with a regular tent instead.
MSR Hubba Hubba
For a lightweight option at just about 2 pounds, the Hubba Hubba 2-person tent is a perfect choice if you're not trying to lug around something heavy. Cutting back on the pounds comes at a premium of $549.95 at retail, but you can often find the tent on sale well below that. On Amazon, you can grab it for $299, and it's much easier to justify at that price. It's a small tent that's mean for just a couple of people, but you have some nice storage options where you can put your phone and keys. Don't expect to be able to stand up in this tent, but there are 40 inches of headspace that lets you still move around without being too uncomfortable.
The user scores are nice at 4.5 out of five on Amazon. There are some negative reviews where the tent broke or ripped on them after the first use, so that's a potential issue you could run into. With this being a high-priced tent, that'd be a shame, especially since there's no type of warranty offered with the purchase.
Harley-Davidson Road Ready Tent
If you didn't know Harley-Davidson made outdoor gear, you likely had no idea the company made tents. The Harley Road Ready Tent boasts the brand's iconic black, orange, and gray colors and comes in at a lightweight 5 pounds. The size makes it perfect for taking on a road trip, and you can fit it into the trunk of your Harley or luggage rack with ease. It comes in at $179 from Harley-Davidson, so while it's not the cheapest tent from the list, it's also not the most expensive. It can house up to three people and comes with a duffle bag that makes it easy to transport.
The tent has a 4.56 out of five rating on Harley-Davidson's website, where customers speak highly of its quality. In a one-star review of the Harley tent, a buyer argued the rain fly isn't large enough, and that's the only complaint from the user scores. This is a good one for Harley fans who want to show off their brand loyalty. The tent is backed by a 90-day limited warranty.
Why were these tents picked?
All five of the tents on this list have high user scores from where they're sold, whether that's Amazon, or in the case of one tent from Harley-Davidson. Motorcycle camping differs from regular camping as you don't have the room a car can provide, so you need to save space where you can. Each of these tents fits into a little bag that makes it easy to carry with a motorcycle. On top of that, nothing's too heavy where you'll feel like you're being weighed down while riding in a noticeable way.
With many motorcyclists traveling on their own, each tent is made for a person or two, so you won't have a lot of extra space. That's not a huge deal if you're just looking for somewhere to spend overnight, but don't expect to pack a full family comfortably into any of these five options.