Motorcycle Gloves: What Bikers Should Know About The Different Safety Levels

There's no shortage of motorcycle gear to choose from. Dozens of brands offer different types of helmets, jackets, leather suits, boots, pants, and even an air bag vest system for crash protection. My policy when riding is to wear All The Gear All The Time (also known as ATGATT), which means at the very least I'm sporting a full-face helmet, durable jacket and pants, riding boots with ankle protection, and of course, gloves. From head to toe, my body is covered in some sort of safety gear. But not all accessories are created equal.

Like similar pieces of protective gear, motorcycle gloves are rated for the kind of defense they offer. While there are both North American and European safety standards for gloves, the most common system you'll see internationally are CE ratings (Conformité Europénne or European Conformity in French). Some gloves lack ratings altogether. If you see riders wearing what look like glorified gardening gloves, those probably have a CE rating. Many who spend time in the dirt will skip the CE-rated gear in favor of air flow. For maximum safety though, you want something with CE-level protection, which can be broken down into different categories that designate the kind of protection a specific glove offers.