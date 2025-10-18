5 Hidden Gmail Features You Need To Try Out ASAP

While there are a ton of free Gmail alternatives for every type of user, we'd hazard a guess that the vast majority of people will go to the grave with Gmail as their main provider — assuming Google doesn't send Gmail to the Google graveyard of products it has killed, too. Like many of us, it's the service we grew up with and tied all of our accounts to, for better or worse. Might as well live with it, and if we're going to live with it, make the most out of it. Lucky for us, Google continues to roll out intuitive features that will probably keep it as the dominant email service for years to come, despite being a completely free service with a generous amount of storage for emails. Unlucky for us, a lot of those features hide just an inch under the surface and thus don't get the appreciation they deserve. Turning them on takes a few seconds and could completely change your experience for the better.

We've previously covered other hidden Gmail features like how to unsubscribe from emails or how to recover deleted emails. Here we take a quick look at a handful of hidden features that most people can benefit from. We're going to go in assuming you're using the browser version of Gmail rather than an email client or the app; these same settings will need to be activated differently in your client and on Android and iOS. Try these five features and make your Gmail just a bit more useful.