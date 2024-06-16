How To Recover Deleted Emails From Gmail (Even If You've Emptied Trash)

Anyone who's ever had to deal with unread emails running into five digits knows the importance of preventing inbox clutter. There are several ways to clean up your digital P.O box, and deleting old or unimportant emails is one of such ways. You free up precious storage space for more important stuff, and save yourself the overwhelm that sends most of us down the path of avoidance and late responses. But there's such a thing as overcorrecting — you might mistakenly delete an important email in the process of clearing out a cluttered inbox.

You might also delete emails because they contain sensitive info that you want to keep for your eyes only. But, are deleted emails gone forever? It depends. Gmail will keep these deleted emails in the Trash for 30 days, after which they're gone for good. If you need to recover an email from your Trash within the 30-day period, there's a simple process to follow, and we'll walk you through it in this guide.

Not many people know this, but it's also possible to recover deleted emails after you've emptied them from your Trash folder — although it's not as straightforward.