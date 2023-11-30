Here's How To Find Gmail Accounts You Forgot You Had

These days, it's common to have more than one email address. Maybe you had one when you were younger or single and eventually wanted one that was more serious-sounding — like your first and last name as opposed to a mashup of all your childhood crushes' names — or that bore your new surname. Maybe you wanted one for professional purposes, one for academics, and one for social media accounts. Whatever the reason, if you've ever signed up for more than a single email account, chances are high that you have at least one that you don't use that often or have stopped using altogether.

While old email addresses may not matter that much to someone who now only needs to maintain one, revisiting inboxes of yore may have some nostalgic benefits as well as potentially important ones. They may contain correspondences you'd want to keep, photos and videos you'd like to see again, and other important documents you may need to consolidate and file for future access. If you still remember or have your usernames and passwords to old email addresses, they're definitely worth looking into again so you can salvage whatever content you want and may need to keep. If you're having trouble recalling all the email accounts you've created, as long as they're Gmail addresses, there may still be a way to find them.