How To Unsubscribe From Emails On Gmail (One At A Time And In Bulk)
At some point, your inbox stopped being a tool and became a landfill. It's full of emails you don't remember signing up for — flash sales from brands you don't remember browsing, newsletters you'd swore you've read, and product updates from that one site you bought a gift from three years ago. You don't open them, but they keep coming, and your important messages keep getting harder to find. Of course, ignoring these incessant inbox intruders doesn't help. Deleting them one by one is tedious. The best way forward is to stop them at the source.
Gmail offers a few simple methods to unsubscribe from unwanted emails, if you're tackling them one at a time. You'll need to use a third-party tool if you'd prefer to go nuclear with a mass cleanup, and we'll recommend some to consider. Not only will you be saving your sanity, but you'll also be freeing up precious Gmail storage. Here's how to clean house, regain control, and make your inbox a useful space again, rather than a dumping ground for digital junk mail.
How to unsubscribe from Gmail emails one by one
If a particular sender is flooding your inbox and you want to stop their emails while keeping the rest of your subscriptions intact, follow these steps:
-
Open Gmail on your computer or mobile device.
-
Find an email from the sender you want to unsubscribe from.
-
Open the email and look for the "Unsubscribe" button, usually located near the sender's name at the top.
-
If you see it, click Unsubscribe, then follow any additional prompts to confirm. In some cases, you'll be redirected to the sender's website, where you can finalize the unsubscribe request or adjust your email preferences.
-
If there's no visible "Unsubscribe" button, scroll to the bottom of the email. Most marketing emails include an unsubscribe link in the footer, sometimes in a smaller font than surrounding text.
-
Click the link, and follow the prompts to opt out of future emails. You should stop receiving emails from that address once this is done. Some unsubscribes may take a few days to process, but most should be effective immediately.
Repeat this process for each sender you want to unsubscribe from. You can also block any particularly pesky email addresses to prevent future emails from those senders. Simply click the menu (three horizontal dots) next to the sender's name, then select Block [sender's name] from the menu. Or click "Move to spam" after unsubscribing to make sure future emails never make it into your inbox.
How to unsubscribe from Gmail emails in bulk
If your inbox has become a graveyard of updates you don't care about, unsubscribing one at a time would simply take too much time. It'll be more efficient to unsubscribe in bulk. Gmail doesn't have a built-in "mass unsubscribe" feature, but tools like Clean Email, Leave Me Alone, Trimbox, and InboxPurge will let you mass-delete unwanted emails in a few easy clicks.
These tools operate on a freemium model — offering limited functionality for free, with paid upgrades for full access. Clean Email and Leave Me Alone are available as web apps, and Clean Email is also on Apple's App Store, while Trimbox and InboxPurge are primarily cool Chrome extensions worth installing. To use them, you'll need to grant access to some of your email data, but you can usually control how much you share.
That said, be cautious with free mass-unsubscribe tools. Many have questionable data collection practices, and some even sell your information to third parties. Worse, some don't actually unsubscribe you at all; instead, they filter emails into Trash or auto-delete them without truly stopping the flow, and that's simply not worth the risk of compromising your data and security. In fact, you can set up the filter yourself so that spammy emails are automatically identified and deleted from your inbox.
How to set up Gmail filters to auto-delete spammy emails
If you'd rather not rely on third-party tools, you can set up Gmail's built-in filters to automatically catch and delete unwanted emails before they reach your inbox. It's a safer, more reliable option when unsubscribing from an email just doesn't work. Here's how to set it up:
-
In the Gmail search bar, type "unsubscribe" and hit Enter. This will pull up most promotional emails and newsletters clogging your inbox.
-
Click the search options icon on the right side of the search bar. You can fine-tune your results by adding specific senders, keywords, or subject lines.
-
At the bottom of the menu, click "Create filter."
-
Choose what you want Gmail to do with these emails — select "Delete it" if you want them gone instantly, or "Skip the inbox" to archive them instead.
-
Before finalizing, check the box that says "Also apply filter to matching conversations" to clean up your inbox immediately.
-
Select "Create filter" to save your choices.
If you need to tweak or remove a filter, go to Settings > See all settings > Filters and Blocked Addresses. You'll be able to edit or delete filters from there as needed.
With this setup, spammy emails will never get a chance to waste your time. But with the chaos is under control, the key is keeping it that way. Check out our guide to Gmail inbox management, and if you're an iPhone user, Hide My Email can be a game-changer.