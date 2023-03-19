Gmail Tips: How To Undo Sent Emails On Desktop And Mobile

Did you forget to add a recipient or notice a grammatical error after hitting the send button on Gmail? It's only human to commit such mistakes. Today, email is the base-level mode of communication accepted everywhere, from educational institutes to corporate offices, and no one does it better than Gmail. And while it is a great place to keep track of things, you can't just delete an email whenever you miss something. Does that mean you can do nothing about sending incorrect emails on desktop and mobile?

You can't recall emails you've sent in the past, so let's just set that aside. However, you can immediately unsend an email using a built-in safety net feature which allows you to undo sent messages for up to five seconds by default. If you don't feel good about getting only five seconds to review a dispatched email, you can change the duration by tweaking the "Send cancelation period" in Gmail settings. The feature is available on both Gmail for mobile and desktop, and in more ways than one, it can save your day, which would otherwise be spent compiling a follow-up email.