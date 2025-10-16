5 Creative Uses For Old Household Gadgets

With technology progressing faster each year, it's not uncommon for people to have mountains of old gadgets just lying around their houses. Apart from releasing newer and more efficient models, many tech companies tend to introduce software upgrades that can make devices slower. For example, Apple has been in hot water before for how its updates lead to iPhones lagging. However, some household gadgets can be more difficult to give away, especially due to hygiene reasons or if they're reasonably bulky. And if you've started organizing your garage more seriously, you might be wondering what to do with all of them. Well, one of the best things you can do is to make sure you use your gadgets for as long as possible.

If they're still working, old gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, and even USB cables can easily be donated to universities or passed on to other family members. But while there are ways to safely dispose of your electronics, your particular area might not have the right recycling facilities. In many cases, a chunk of our gadgets will end up in landfills, where they can release toxic substances into the soil or into the air. So if they're no longer operating properly, you could be a little more creative with your approach.