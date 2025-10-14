13 Common Group Ride Signals You Might See Bikers Use

We've all heard of famous motorcycle clubs like the Hells Angels, which is the largest motorcycle club in California. There are many others out there, such as the "big four" motorcycle groups, many of which have been designated as "outlaw gangs" by the FBI. However, only a minority of these clubs are actually designated as gangs. There are thousands of regular motorcycle clubs out there — probably one in your neighborhood — that provide great group riding fun on a regular basis. Now, riding a motorcycle solo is a very freeing experience; it lets riders have the wind in their face and feel a lot more connected to the road.

But then, it becomes even more special when riders ride through the countryside as part of a proper convoy. The synchronized turns, the shared experience of perfect roads, and that unspoken camaraderie of belonging to the pack — it simply cannot be described. And in most cases, group riding is an experience of fun that is unparalleled; until someone fails to understand the hand signals and ends up in a hedge. Unlike car drivers who can use their horns like angry primates or exchange words through their windows, motorcyclists have a far more complicated task when it comes to communication.

Miss a signal about hazards ahead, and you'll discover firsthand why that pothole deserves its own warning. So then, with all that said, here are 13 common group ride signals that bikers use; some intuitive, some not.