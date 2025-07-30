Who Invented The Biker Wave? It Was (Probably) This Iconic Motorcycle Duo

When two motorcyclists pass each other on the road, they can often be seen exchanging a meaningful gesture that goes by the name "the biker wave" in the community. It's typically done by extending two fingers low and to the side — almost like a peace sign pointed toward the ground. Instead of using a simple hello, the biker wave is widely accepted for a reason. It is often believed to carry a sense of respect, friendship, and an unspoken promise to watch out for one another on the open road. So basically, the wave is a way riders acknowledge their shared passion and the risks that come with it, connecting them even if they've never met before.

The origin of the biker wave likely goes back to 1904, and Arthur Davidson and William Harley, the founders of Harley-Davidson. It's a little-known fact about Harley-Davidson that even seasoned bikers using the biker wave might not realize. It all started as a friendly greeting between two friends, but quickly grew into a tradition embraced by riders across brands, including Harley-Davidson and Indian. Today, the wave is a symbol of brotherhood among motorcyclists worldwide, reminding them that while riding may be thrilling, mutual respect is always key.