5 Ways To Extend The Lifespan Of Your CPU

The CPU, or central processing unit, is the nerve center of your computer. Nothing else works without its calculations. Games need it to run their NPCs and physics engines, social network apps use it to collect messages in the background, and the browser couldn't keep all those tabs open without it. As luck would have it, CPUs can last a long time. These days, it's quite rare for them to go kaput; They're probably going to become underpowered and be replaced before they ever break. But that doesn't mean you should throw the CPU onto the motherboard and forget about it. Taking care of your CPU extends its lifespan, but it could also improve performances.

Even if your CPU will likely continue to live on after becoming obsolete, there are good reasons to ensure its longevity. Moving to Linux from Windows 11, for example, means that this "underpowered" CPU will still serve you well for many, many years to come. Whatever your reason is, keeping a CPU in tip-top shape is easy, taking only a couple of hours a year, at most. These are five ways to make your CPU work well for the full duration of its natural life, and maybe longer.