How To Ground Yourself Before Touching Computer Components

Whether you're building a new computer from the ground up or replacing components in your Xbox, you'll need to ground yourself to prevent electrostatic discharge (ESD) from damaging your computer's sensitive internal parts. ESD happens when two electrically charged objects come into contact, causing a sudden flow of electricity. You may not even notice this happening while working on a computer; however, this discharge can be fatal to the sensitive electronic components in your PC.

We've all generated static electricity at one time or another. You may have experienced it when walking across a carpeted room or touching a plastic surface. While it may seem harmless, computer components, especially RAM, motherboards, and graphics cards, are highly susceptible to static damage. Even a small amount of static electricity can harm the parts of your PC, with the effects ranging from immediate failure to gradual degradation.

That's why grounding yourself before handling computer components is so important. By doing so, you ensure your body's electrical charge is balanced with the PC components you're working on; you'll also avoid shocking yourself, allowing you to complete your computer assembly or repair tasks safely.